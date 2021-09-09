After General Motors, Another Iconic US Automobile Company Ford Bids Adieu To India

After US’ General Motors’, Ford has also announced shutting shop in India.

In a major blow to India’s automobile manufacturing, Ford India on September 9 announced shutting of its vehicle manufacturing in India. The company is expected to bring electrified products and global vehicles here.

The company is shutting two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision was primarily driven by difficult market conditions and the huge losses incurred by the company. Over the last decade, Ford had accumulated operating losses of over $2billion. In 2019, it had a $0.8 billion write down of assets.

The Sanand, Gujarat plant, which is a manufacturing unit for export of vehicles, is expected to shut down by the fourth quarter of 2021. The Chennai plant, which is an engine manufacturing unit, is expected to shut down by the second quarter of 2022.

Ford has announced that it would keep providing Indian customers with service, warranty, and ongoing parts services. The company would import and sell iconic vehicles, including Mustang. It would stop selling current brands like Freestyle, EcoSport, Figo, Endeavour, and Aspire once the existing inventory is exhausted.

This is the second-biggest exit of a global automobile player from the Indian market. In 2017, US giant stopped selling its cars in India. General Motors had entered Indian markets only a few years before Ford. "As part of our Ford+ plan, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to deliver a sustainably profitable business longer-term and allocate our capital to grow and create value in the right areas. Despite investing significantly in India, Ford has accumulated more than $2 billion of operating losses over the past 10 years, and demand for new vehicles has been much weaker than forecast,” Ford Motor Company’s president and CEO Jim Farley said.

