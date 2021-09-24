Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Set To Open On Sep 29: Check Price Band

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 695-712 a share for its over Rs 2,768-crore initial share sale.

In a virtual press conference, the company said the three-day initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 29 and conclude on October 1.

The initial share-sale is entirely an offer for sale, wherein two promoters -- Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments -- will divest their stake in the asset management firm.

Related Stories Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files papers with Sebi for IPO

The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares comprises an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC.

The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch Rs 2,768.25 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada.

(With inputs from PTI)