Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey

The positive behavioural change with personal finance is evident in the actions that survey respondents are taking as 51 per cent have started to save more than before

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey

Trending

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T13:04:19+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 1:04 pm

Challenging and disruptive as Covid-19 has been, it is also shaping behaviours towards personal finance, reveals the findings of a Scripbox survey that aims to understand investor behaviour and sentiment.

 Conducted ahead of World Savings Day (celebrated globally on October 31st), Scripbox, a leading digital wealth manager, aims to create awareness on the importance of saving and investing that can create a virtuous circle with lifelong benefits. 

More than 80 per cent of the respondents surveyed say that Covid-19 has been a wake-up call for them, to get their finances in order and to course-correct for better financial health. One in three respondents says that the biggest stressor during Covid-19 has been financial health and well-being, ahead of physical health and relationships.

Both men and women acknowledge the role of the pandemic in it had changed their behaviour vis-à-vis saving and investing. 28 per cent of women respondents say they are smarter investors today than before the pandemic, compared to 26 per cent of men respondents, who assessed themselves similarly.

The positive behavioural change with personal finance is evident in the actions that survey respondents are taking. 51 per cent have started to save more than before, while 36 per cent of respondents are investing more in wealth creation to improve their financial health. Women are complementing their increased savings with reduced discretionary spending, an action backed by 29 per cent of women respondents. 20 per cent say they have a financial plan in place to meet their personal goals, while 15 per cent of respondents say they are seeking professional help with investment decisions.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Given the uncertainty, Indians are preferring to keep excess money in their savings accounts or in Fixed Deposits, followed by investing in Mutual Funds. 53 per cent of survey respondents park their excess money in a savings account while 41 per cent say they put it in a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit. 37 per cent of respondents prefer mutual funds as their number one investment choice, followed by stocks (24 per cent), Gold (24 percent), Cryptocurrency (14 per cent) and buying property (14 per cent).

Creating an emergency fund emerges as the top financial goal in the current environment across genders. While 34 per cent of men picked healthcare as their next important financial goal, 38 per cent of women would prefer to set aside money for children’s education. Buying a home was among the top financial goals of 29 per cent of respondents.

As Indians re-evaluate their financial circumstances and re-commit to saving, hindsight is 20/20. 56 per cent of respondents say they would like to advise their younger selves to start investing as early as possible in life.  

Atul Shinghal, Founder and CEO at Scripbox, said thefindings of this survey are profound and encouraging. Just like the use of digital is a new habit acquired by many during the pandemic, financial behaviour has also transformed with a preference for digital interactions and this uptick in the use of digital services is here to stay.

“Our survey respondents confirm that alongside saving more and investing for wealth creation, reducing discretionary spending and creating an emergency fund are what they are paying more attention to, to be better prepared in the new normal. In addition, while traditional means of saving are still popular, it is heartening to see an increased preference for robust investment options like mutual funds over-trading. It’s about being in control and that confidence of being in charge, helps to create a greater sense of well-being,” he said.

“As the ongoing crisis makes people more aware of the importance of active financial management, a personalised financial planning approach that delivers on long-term goals, rather than on selling specific products will be the opportunity to connect with a highly engaged audience. Scripbox, optimally combines technology and human advice and guidance, to help make informed decisions that empower investors to pursue their best financial lives,” Shinghal added. 

Scripbox is India’s pioneering digital wealth manager. Founded in 2012, it is recognised for creating simple and elegant user experiences in a complex domain. Scripbox uses proprietary algorithms to deliver a full stack of wealth management solutions - from US Equities and Insurance to holistic portfolio construction and financial advisers.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Financial Health financial planning COVID 19 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

After Posting Profit In Q2, SAIL Shares Jump Over 13%. Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

After Posting Profit In Q2, SAIL Shares Jump Over 13%. Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

LPG Price Hiked Ahead Of Diwali. Check What It Costs In Your City

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time?

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Business

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Content Marketing Was Huge In 2020, Says Scalenut Founder

Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Content Marketing Was Huge In 2020, Says Scalenut Founder

Must Read: Here Are Top 5 Stocks That Rose Over 10 Per Cent Last Week

Must Read: Here Are Top 5 Stocks That Rose Over 10 Per Cent Last Week

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement