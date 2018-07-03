Burari Death Case In Delhi Fuels Bizarre Rumours

Some residents of the area where 11 members of a family were found dead at their residence in north Delhi have claimed the 11 pipes jutting out the side wall of the house have an "occult meaning", baffling police.

Locals claimed that the 11 pipes were an outlet for "the souls of the deceased". However, a neighbour said the family, which was into plywood business, had installed the pipes so that toxic fumes from the chemicals applied on plywood could be released through those.

The police, however, have dismissed any link between the pipes and the deaths.

Many locals also alleged that some unidentified persons would come and post Hindi verses on the board outside their residence.

Meanwhile, officials had said on Monday after the post-mortem of all the victims was completed that eight of the 11 members found dead showed no signs of struggle and died as a result of hanging. While the preliminary report of eight victims is ready, the autopsy details of three were awaited.

Ten of the 11 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling yesterday, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house.

