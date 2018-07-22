The Website
22 July 2018 Last Updated at 4:45 pm National

Building Collapses Near Missal Gadi, Ghaziabad, Several Feared Dead

Several labourers are feared dead, and four have been injured.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
At least four people were injured while several other are feared trapped after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and fire department have reached the spot and begun the rescue operations.

 

Only days ago, two buildings in Greater Noida collapsed , killing at least 9 people.  Heavy machines were deployed to clear the rubble but were moving cautiously to avoid harming anyone trapped under the debris. 

six-floor under-construction building had crashed on a five-storey building next to it in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station area on Tuesday night. 

(Details awaited)

