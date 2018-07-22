Building Collapses Near Missal Gadi, Ghaziabad, Several Feared Dead

At least four people were injured while several other are feared trapped after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and fire department have reached the spot and begun the rescue operations.

Ghaziabad: Four people injured after a five-storey building collapsed near Missal Gadi. Police, fire dept and two NDRF teams are present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/J4Fo9Do7aJ Advertisement opens in new window — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2018

Only days ago, two buildings in Greater Noida collapsed , killing at least 9 people. Heavy machines were deployed to clear the rubble but were moving cautiously to avoid harming anyone trapped under the debris.

A six-floor under-construction building had crashed on a five-storey building next to it in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station area on Tuesday night.

(Details awaited)