TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Says, 'BSF Officers Stationed Outside Residence, Under Some Surveillance'

Also read Lok Sabha: BJP MP Issues Breach Of Privilege Notice Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC leader and Lok Sabha Member Mahua Moitra shared on her Twitter account that three BSF men carrying assault rifles were stationed outside her house. They say that they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”, she added.

In a tweet, the TMC leader said that she is a free citizen of the country and that the people of India are here for her protection. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter.

3 BSF men w/ assault rifles outside my home. Say they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”. Still outside my home.

Am a free citizen of India - people will protect me.



Request Honb’le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately pic.twitter.com/7nQLy323Xv — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021

Following this tweet, Moitra made another tweet urging the Police Commissioner of Delhi Police to remove the stationed officers, as they seem to "note her movements". She embedded a notice with the tweet which urged the concerned authorities to withdraw the officers because she is "an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine