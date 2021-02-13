February 13, 2021
Corona
TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Says, 'BSF Officers Stationed Outside Residence, Under Some Surveillance'

In a series of tweets, Mahua Moitra requested the PM, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner of Delhi to remove the BSF officers who were posted outside her house

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
TMC MP Mohua Moitra
TMC leader and Lok Sabha Member Mahua Moitra shared on her Twitter account that three BSF men carrying assault rifles were stationed outside her house. They say that they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”, she added. 

In a tweet, the TMC leader said that she is a free citizen of the country and that the people of India are here for her protection. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter. 

Following this tweet, Moitra made another tweet urging the Police Commissioner of Delhi Police to remove the stationed officers, as they seem to "note her movements". She embedded a notice with the tweet which urged the concerned authorities to withdraw the officers because she is "an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection". 

