Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BSF, BGB Agree To Enhance Check On Transborder Crimes

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have decided to enhance cooperation to check transboundary crimes and better management of the international boundary, according to a BSF statement.

BSF, BGB Agree To Enhance Check On Transborder Crimes

Trending

BSF, BGB Agree To Enhance Check On Transborder Crimes
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T17:38:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 5:38 pm

The decision was taken in a conference of IGs of the Border Security Force and Region Commanders of the Border Guard Bangladesh, it said.

"Both the border guarding forces decided further to enhance sharing of information and cooperation in all fields to ensure an effective border management system to fight the menace of transborder crimes, smuggling of drugs etc," the BSF said in the statement.

The four-day border coordination programme of the BSF and the BGB concluded here on Friday.
"While appreciating efforts made by each other that resulted in a decline in transborder crimes, both sides agreed to pursue the construction of developmental projects in the respective border areas. They also agreed that the confidence-building measures had improved the understanding between the two forces," the statement said.

Related Stories

Karnataka CM Bommai Hints Action Over Covid-19 Spike

The 16th Border Coordination Conference of IG BSF and BGB Region Commanders was held days after two Bangladeshis were killed along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district during an operation by the BSF to thwart an alleged cattle smuggling bid.

A ten-member Border Security Force delegation led by its South Bengal frontier inspector general Anurag Garg held talks with a team of BGB personnel. Both sides discussed various issues related to border management and adoption of more non-lethal methods, a senior BSF official said.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"During the conference, several issues of mutual interest were discussed for effective border management, including joint efforts against transborder crimes, measures to check illegal cross border movement and better management of the international boundary," he added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India West Bengal BSF Bangladesh Bangladesh Border Crime
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel's 5/62 Steals Show On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel's 5/62 Steals Show On Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345, New Zealand were bowled out for 296 runs, thanks to Axar Patel's fifth fifer in seven innings. India finish the day at 14/1, leading by 63 runs.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement