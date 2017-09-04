The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:30 pm International

BRICS Clubs Pakistan Terror Groups LeT, JeM With ISIS And Al-Qaida

The grouping expressed concern over the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIS, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Haqqani network.
Outlook Web Bureau
BRICS Clubs Pakistan Terror Groups LeT, JeM With ISIS And Al-Qaida
PIB
BRICS Clubs Pakistan Terror Groups LeT, JeM With ISIS And Al-Qaida
outlookindia.com
2017-09-04T12:48:49+0530

The BRICS today voiced serious concern over violence perpetrated by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM besides calling for expeditious adoption of a global convention by the UN to deal with the menace.

In a declaration, the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China- South Africa) also called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing sources.

Advertisement opens in new window

The grouping expressed concern over the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIS, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Haqqani network.

It also mentioned terror groups like the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

"We call for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly," the BRICS said.

The BRICS also called upon the international community to establish a "genuinely broad" international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard.

"We stress that the fight against terrorism must be conducted in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, international refugee and humanitarian law, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"We reaffirm our commitment on increasing the effectiveness of the UN counter-terrorism framework, including in the areas of cooperation and coordination among the relevant UN entities, designation of terrorists and terrorist groups and technical assistance to Members States," the declaration said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau China India Pakistan Indo-Pak-China India-China BRICS Summit International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : Two Militants Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In Kashmir's Baramulla
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters