﻿
12 September 2018 Last Updated at 6:08 pm Arts & Entertainment

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Starrer 'A Star is Born' To Open At Tokyo Film Festival

Actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer A Star is Born will premiere at the 31st edition of Tokyo International Film Festival

Outlook Web Bureau
After getting screened at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, the film will close with Godzilla: The Planet Eater at Tokyo International Film Festival

Directed by Cooper, A Star is Born, which is a remake of 1976 musical drama by the same name, set to release on October 5.

Also starring Sam Elliot, The film revolves around a popular celebrity who helps an aspiring young actress to find her fame and success.

The festival will take place from October 25 to November 3.

IANS

 

