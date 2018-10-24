Explosives Found In Mail Sent To Hillary Clinton And Obama

A bomb has been found at the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb, news agency Associated Press reported.

Bomb found at home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb: Associated Press pic.twitter.com/X31c7psGXV — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

As per media reports, an explosive devices was found in mail sent to former President Barack Obama, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The New York Times on Wednesday reported that two similar mails were found which were sent to Omaba and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a statement the Secret Service said on Wednesday it had opened “a full scope criminal investigation” with federal and local law enforcement to find the sender of the packages, as quoted by The Guardian.

A US official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found on Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered early on Wednesday morning at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York.

Police in New Castle, New York — who cover Chappaqua — say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package."

(With inputs from AP)