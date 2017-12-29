BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Orders Flip Flops For Pakistan, His Followers Too Order – Some On Cash On Delivery

Bharatiya Janta Party's Tajinder Bagga on Friday kickstarted a #JutaBhejoPakistan campaign on twitter to hit out at Pakistan that confiscated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife's shoes for "security reasons" while she, along with his mother, visited him in jail.

Jadhav's mother and wife who were allowed to meet him on Christmas day were made to change clothes before the meeting that held in a cabin separated by glass. Pakistan Foreign Office's officials confiscated the shoes of wife Chetna on "security grounds" and made them remove the wedding chain (mangalsutra) and bindis.

Bagga, who ordered a pair of flip-flops costing Rs 219 to be delivered to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, shared a screenshot of the receipt. He urged people to turn it into a movement and demanded that everyone order at least a pair of slippers for Pakistan.

"Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan", he wrote in a tweet.

Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/VzhKvDLq82 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017

Within hours, a slew of his followers took the lead and started sharing their own order receipts making the hashtag trend.

FROM MY SIDE ALSO BHAI JI#JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/SvU6vNP0Vb — Kuldeep Chauhan KD (@chauhankd94) December 29, 2017

@Paknewdelhi #JutaBhejoPakistan sending you a pair from myside! pic.twitter.com/jdXBAZbLp8
— aaishwarya singh (@aaishwarya_s) December 29, 2017

Small contribution to the #JutaBhejoPakistan from me



Small contribution to the #JutaBhejoPakistan from me

Ordered from Amazon, hope they won't find any 'metallic object' in slipper & color is also of their choice "GREEN".@TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/EFMC107TJa
— Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) December 29, 2017

@TajinderBagga This is the Second Chappal I'm sending to Pakistan. First one was Blue, thought Pakistani's might have Problems with it. Here's the Secular Green Chappal on it's way! #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/3bYMNwRlUN — Sidak ðÂÂÂÂ© (@SidakTweets) December 29, 2017

Few good-humoured people also chose to send the order with "cash on delivery" option.

I did it with Cash on delivery option @TajinderBagga #JutaBhejoPakistan#JutachorPakistan pic.twitter.com/co2raMPC2H
— Bigg Boss 11 (@BB11Winner) December 29, 2017

While everyone is gifting Juta/shoes to Pakistani High Commissioner, I am sending him a packet of Bindis. Request Sohail Mahmood to put these bindis on the foreheads of Pakistani Army Official who run Kangaroo courts.@TajinderBagga #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/G4NoVl0lIL — Aakash Verma (@vermaaakash10) December 29, 2017

The Pakistan government is facing flak from Indian counterpart and citizens alike. The Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Thursdaydelivered a stinging condemnation of the incident in Parliament, calling it " anything but a humanitarian move" by the neighbouring nation.

At the 40-minutes meeting which Pakistan claimed was only arranged as a 'humanitarian gesture', mother of Jadhav was also prevented from talking in their mother tongue.

"Human rights of the family members were violated again & again & an environment of fear was created for them," she said, adding that "both the married women (Jadhav's wife and mother) were made to look like widows" after they were made to remove their bindis, mangalsutra (a thread identifying a married woman) and bangles for 'security reasons'.

"Jadhav Ji's mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangalsutras of both mother and wife were removed. Both the married women were made to like widows," Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha.