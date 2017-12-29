The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:42 pm National News Analysis

BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Orders Flip Flops For Pakistan, His Followers Too Order – Some On Cash On Delivery

The campaign on twitter is to hit out at Pakistan that confiscated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife's shoes for "security reasons" while she, along with his mother, visited him in jail.
Outlook Web Bureau
BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Orders Flip Flops For Pakistan, His Followers Too Order – Some On Cash On Delivery
BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Orders Flip Flops For Pakistan, His Followers Too Order – Some On Cash On Delivery
outlookindia.com
2017-12-29T15:51:46+0530

Bharatiya Janta Party's Tajinder Bagga on Friday kickstarted a #JutaBhejoPakistan campaign on twitter to hit out at Pakistan that confiscated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife's shoes for "security reasons" while she, along with his mother, visited him in jail.

Jadhav's mother and wife who were allowed to meet him on Christmas day were made to change clothes before the meeting that held in a cabin separated by glass. Pakistan Foreign Office's officials confiscated the shoes of wife Chetna on "security grounds" and made them remove the wedding chain (mangalsutra) and bindis. 

Advertisement opens in new window

Bagga, who ordered a pair of flip-flops costing Rs 219 to be delivered to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, shared a screenshot of the receipt. He urged people to turn it into a movement and demanded that everyone order at least a pair of slippers for Pakistan.

"Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan", he wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement opens in new window

Within hours, a slew of his followers took the lead and started sharing their own order receipts making the hashtag trend.

Few good-humoured people also chose to send the order with "cash on delivery" option.

The Pakistan government is facing flak from Indian counterpart and citizens alike. The Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Thursdaydelivered a stinging condemnation of the incident in Parliament, calling it " anything but a humanitarian move" by the neighbouring nation.

At the 40-minutes meeting which Pakistan claimed was only arranged as a  'humanitarian gesture', mother of Jadhav was also prevented from talking in their mother tongue. 

"Human rights of the family members were violated again & again & an environment of fear was created for them,"  she said, adding that "both the married women (Jadhav's wife and mother) were made to look like widows" after they were made to remove their bindis, mangalsutra (a thread identifying a married woman) and bangles for 'security reasons'.

"Jadhav Ji's mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangalsutras of both mother and wife were removed. Both the married women were made to like widows," Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha. 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kulbhushan Jadhav India Pakistan Our Netas Indo-Pak BJP Twitter National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Lalu Is Not A Saint, Hence His Conviction Is Purely Political
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters