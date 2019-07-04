BJP Issues Showcause Notice To Akash Vijayvargiya For Thrashing Civic Official

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday issued a showcause notice to its leader Akash Vijayvargiya, who was caught on the video thrashing a civic body official last week in Indore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the incident and said arrogance and misbehaviour would not be tolerated in the country.

Akash Vijayvargiya, first-time MLA of the BJP, was caught on camera assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat on June 26 while opposing the demolition of a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound area of the city. He was arrested four days ago and a Bhopal-based court on Saturday granted him bail. He walked out of the jail Sunday morning.

Akash was granted bail by a court on Saturday and was welcomed with garlands and sweets by his supporters. Gunshots were also fired triggering a verbal duel between the Congress and the BJP with the former accusing the latter of "favouring hooliganism", while the saffron party said it was a natural reaction from youngsters.

After coming out of jail, Vijayvargiya dubbed his prison experience as "good" and said he was happy to be out as he would now be focussing on his pending public works.

He said he did not regret the incident but would try to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence while raising public issues in future.

