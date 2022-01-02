Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BJP Chastises Congress For Opposing Karnataka Govt's Plan To Free Temples From State Authority

CM Bommai had on December 29 announced that his government will bring in a law aimed at freeing Hindu temples from different types of bylaws and rules that control them.

BJP Chastises Congress For Opposing Karnataka Govt's Plan To Free Temples From State Authority
BJP Chastises Congress For Opposing Karnataka Govt's Plan To Free Temples From State Authority | PTI

Trending

BJP Chastises Congress For Opposing Karnataka Govt's Plan To Free Temples From State Authority
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T21:04:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 9:04 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party  slammed Congress for their  opposition on Karnataka government's move to bring in a law to free temples from the state's control.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, who is party's Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa in charge, told reporters here that the Congress party does not have the mindset to address issues pertaining to the majority community. "All their stands are negative," he said.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's announcement to introduce a bill in the next assembly session to free temples from the government control, the senior BJP leader said the Britishers in India took over the temples not because of the respect they had for the Gods, but for the income they generated. According to Ravi, a government eyeing the revenue of temples is against the spirit of freedom of the country.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

He also took a dig at the Congress for opposing the anti-conversion bill. "The anti-conversion law is only against the forced conversion. The Congress, which is opposing it, should clarify whether it is in favour of the forcible conversions," Ravi, a BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru, said.

Asking the Congress to review its performance in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also in the 2018 assembly poll, the BJP leader said if that did not open the eyes of Congress leaders then the people of the country will teach them a lesson.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

As for alleged forcible conversions, he said his party will not allow it in the state."Our party will not tolerate hurting Hindu sentiments and encouraging forcible religious conversion in the name of secularism," Ravi warned. "Anyone erecting statues of Jesus Christ or Buddha is not a problem, but trouble starts when the Kapali Hill's name is changed," he added.

Bommai's  announcement came days after the state government passed a bill in the Karnataka assembly against the forced religious conversion. The bill has not been cleared yet in the upper house.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Karnataka Temples Religion-Spirituality BJP Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement