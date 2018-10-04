﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bihar Shelter Home Probe: 5 Human Skeletons Found At Cremation Site

Bihar Shelter Home Probe: 5 Human Skeletons Found At Cremation Site

The Skelton exhumed from the cremation ground has been taken by the investigating team for further examination.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
Bihar Shelter Home Probe: 5 Human Skeletons Found At Cremation Site
PTI Photo
Bihar Shelter Home Probe: 5 Human Skeletons Found At Cremation Site
outlookindia.com
2018-10-04T08:27:32+0530

In the latest development in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the case found human skeleton at a cremation ground in district's Sikandarpur area.

The case which came to light five months ago, revealed that over 40 girls were sexually exploited and one was allegedly killed and later buried to hush up the murder.

The CBI officials, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, reached the cremation site on Wednesday afternoon and monitored the excavation.

The Skelton exhumed from the cremation ground has been taken by the investigating team for further examination.

Earlier this year, Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) had uncovered the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar, in which over 40 inmates were allegedly sexually exploited. As many as 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested later, including prime accused Brajesh Thakur, and a further investigation is being carried by CBI.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Crime Shelter home abuse Rape National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Putin To Arrive In India Today, Focus On S-400 Missile Deal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters