Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Bengal Guv Alleges Diversion Of Funds For 'Maa' Canteen Scheme

The budget document emanates that the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the scheme was proposed for the 2021-22 fiscal, Dhankhar said.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal. | PTI Photo

2021-12-19T01:54:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 1:54 am

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday claimed that he has noticed "unconstitutional diversion of funds" for 'Maa' canteen, a project launched by the TMC government in February to provide subsidised cooked food to the poor.

Citing the state budget document for 2021-22, the governor said the scheme was to be operationalised from April 1, the beginning of the current fiscal, with an annual allocation of Rs 100 crore, but it was functional from mid-February with "no legitimate" funds. It has been represented, as also gathered from the public domain, that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched 'Maa' canteens for providing subsidised cooked food for poor people at a nominal cost of Rs 5 in mid-February, he said.

The budget document emanates that the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the scheme was proposed for the 2021-22 fiscal, Dhankhar said. "It is, thus apparent that for about a month and half prior to April 1, 2021, the scheme was functional and during this period there was no legitimate allocation to this effect," the governor said. Dhankhar sought details of the source of funds and the amount spent for the scheme till March 31. 

Mitra, who has been appointed chief economic advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after he relinquished the finance portfolio recently, had refuted Dhankhar's accusation that he had not responded to queries on investments proposed in the five editions of BGBS. Dhankhar and Mitra were engaged in a verbal duel over the success of the business summits. "Another revelation @DrAmitMitra. His Silence #BGBS Report Card indicates there is all to hide," the governor said on the microblogging site on Saturday. 

-With PTI Inputs

