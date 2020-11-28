Barcelona To Save 122m Euros After Players Agree To Wage Cut

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with their players over a wage cut that will save them €122million. (More Football News)

The LaLiga giants were seeking to reduce their wage bill amid financial problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Barcelona confirmed they had reached an agreement in principle with their players.

Along with the €122m in savings, they also said variable payments of about €50m had been deferred over a three-year period.

"The agreement, if it is ratified, will be a milestone of great importance to redirect the current economic situation," the club said.

Joint statement from the FC Barcelona salary negotiation table



The details: https://t.co/KQlUFUnbRc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

The agreement is pending ratification in the coming days by the players and coaches affected.

Barca are believed to have one of the highest wage bills in Europe, and the likes of Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal left the club in the close season.

Ronald Koeman's side are struggling in 13th in LaLiga ahead of hosting Osasuna on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine