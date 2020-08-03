Bangalore-based School Offers ‘Pay As You Wish’ Fee Model To Ensure Seamless Learning

In the times of pandemic, Bengaluru-based Freethinking School gives the parents liberty to decide to pay as per their capacity, easing their burden.

The school authorities say the step is towards mitigating the disruption in education and its impact on the formative years of students.

“The Freedom from Fees” offer is in congruence with Montessori’s methodology, whose 150th birthday is fast approaching on 31st August and Independence Day. The offer also provides the option to Pay it Forward where parents have the opportunity to aid their helpers, drivers or other employees’ children receive an early years education of high standard.

With any amount that any parent pays, the school will offer their full package until March, 2021, a statement by the administration said.

“This offer is valid to anyone across the world-who may want to join. The recently announced National Education Policy ages 3-8 are the foundational stage and it is important for rapid brain development and validates the need for learning based on play and active discovery that The Freethinking School leads in. In this context the ‘Freedom from Fees’ initiative is even more relevant and important for young students,” the statement read.

Sandy Philip, Director of The Freethinking school said: “In harmony with this spirit of Freedom, the program is offered absolutely free to frontline Asha workers, nurses and other Covid Warriors for their service to one and all. It has been my dream to take Montessori to the masses. My vision was always to make quality education accessible, reachable and affordable and this helps me achieve that.”

The Freedom from Fees concept, the school said, breaks key barriers of education and helps in educational inclusivity to the fullest.