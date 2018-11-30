Bajaj Launches Snazzier Pulsar 150 Neon At Rs 64,998

The Pulsar 150 Neon is priced at Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom Delhi), same as the standard motorcycle

Continues to be powered by the same 150cc engine as the standard bike

The accents come in three neon colours - red, silver and yellow

Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant of the Pulsar 150, called the Neon. It gets subtle colour accents that heighten the motorcycle’s visual appeal. The classic Pulsar styling has been carried over, but these few visual updates do add a hint of premiumness, enough to differentiate it from the standard motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon goes on sale for Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is the same as the standard bike, making it a nice value for money proposition.

The Pulsar 150 Neon comes with three new graphic shades, of which the neon red and neon silver options get a normal black colour as base. However, there’s an all-new matte black colour with neon yellow highlights as well, making it look snazzier. The coloured bits include the headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logos, the under-seat mesh panel, rear 3D ‘150’ badging, rear grab handle and small decals on the alloy rims.

Here’s Bajaj’s official statement about the new Pulsar 150 Neon:

Bajaj Auto launches the new Pulsar 150 Neon 2019 Collection

Stylish and peppy new Pulsar 150 Neon in 3 colours

Upgrade to Sportsbikes at an exciting price of Rs 64,998/- Ex showroom Delhi.

29th November, 2018: Bajaj Auto, leader in the sports motorcycle segment has introduced the all new Pulsar 150 Neon collection. The all new Pulsar 150 Neon 2019 collection comes with a young and peppy styling along with the sporty appeal and is for customers looking at a bike with size and performance above the 100/110 cc offerings. The new Pulsar 150 Neon is made available at an exciting introductory price of Rs 64,998/- ex showroom Delhi and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

The new Pulsar 150 Neon offers an all new color and graphic scheme with irresistible Neon Red, Neon Yellow (with Matt Black Paint) and Neon Silver color accents that makes it young and peppy. The Pulsar 150 Neon dons color coordinated headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo, side-panel mesh and alloy grab rail. A 3D logo on the rear cowl and the colored alloy wheel decal complete giving it a premium sportsbike appearance.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Vas, President (Motorcycles), Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Pulsar has been the #1 sports bike in India for the past 17 years. The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike. At a price of Rs 64,998/- ex-showroom Delhi, upgrading to the power of a 150cc bike has never been easier.”



The new Pulsar 150 Neon at the core possesses:

Proven Pulsar performance and reliability.

4 Stroke, 2–valve, twin spark, air cooled trusted DTS-i engine

14PS of Power @ 8000 RPM and 13.4 Nm of Torque @ 6000 RPM

240 mm front disc brake with 130 mm rear drum brake

Source: zigwheels.com