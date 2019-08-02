You’ll Have To Wait A Little More To Get Your Hands On India’s First E-bike!

Revolt RV 400 launch delayed for the second time.

RV 400 boasts of an ARAI-certified range of 156km.

The bike can be booked in Delhi and Pune for now.

Revolt Motors has postponed the launch of India’s first electric bike, the RV 400, yet again. It is now set to be launched in the second half of August, but the exact dates are yet to be finalised. The price and the detailed specifications of the motorcycle will be revealed at the launch event and the bike is expected to cost around Rs 1 lakh. We will be riding the electric bike and you’ll get to know all about it pretty soon!

The Indian startup had unveiled the bike on June 18, and had announced that it will be launched on July 22. However, it got postponed to August 7 due to severe rain in Mumbai, and now the brand has delayed the launch even further. That said, the pre-bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 1,000 in Delhi and Pune. The bike will be made available in NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next three months.

Revolt recently released an app which considerably enhances the bike’s functionality. The RV 400 comes with an ARAI-certified range of 156km, which should make it ideal for city commutes.

Source: zigwheels.com