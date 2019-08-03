The unique paint scheme features Yamaha MotoGP bike inspired branding.

This includes the Monster Energy livery, premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing stickers and more!

A complimentary racing T-shirt is also on offer with the purchase of any of the three limited-edition models.

Aside from the aforementioned updates, the R15 V3.0, FZ25 and RayZ remain unchanged.

After having us drooling over the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Editions of the YZF-R15 V3 and 2019 YZF-R3 in Indonesia, Yamaha has finally decided to launch these unique liveries here in India. And there is some good news. This limited edition paint scheme will be available for not just the R15 V3.0, but also the FZ25 and the RayZR. And you can get them for a minor premium over the standard models.

The R15 V3 and the FZ25 are priced at Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 1.36 respectively, a premium of Rs 2,500 over the standard models, while the RayZR retails at Rs 59,028, an increment of Rs 1,500 over the base variant. This is the second instance where the Japanese brand’s MotoGP livery has trickled down to its production bike, only this time, it's been showcased on not one but two motorcycles and a scooter.

To paint a picture, the R15 V3.0, FZ25 and RayZR feature the same sinister metallic black paint scheme paired with branding inspired by the Monster Energy Yamaha YZR-M1. To sweeten the deal, Yamaha will also be offering a complimentary ‘racing branded’ T-shirt with the purchase of any of the three limited-edition models.

Press Release:

Chennai, August 1, 2019: India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. today launched the new pan India brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue 2.0’ upon the trajectory of substantial success of the maiden campaign launched in the year 2018. ‘The Call of the Blue’ is the brand campaign of Yamaha that draws parallel to its product planning, marketing and customer engagement strategies with the brand’s global image of ‘excitement, style and sportiness’. The new campaign expresses a sense of reward upon the exciting, sporty and stylish experiences of Yamaha as the brand is revved up to incite racing excitement into Indian roads.

The Call of the Blue was launched in August 2018 to deliver the uniqueness of the brand by building up the exhilaration of Yamaha racing through its products and related experiences. The campaign witnessed a roaring success with outdoor activities conducted across 6 cities where a unique sportiness and excitement of the brand had entranced the motorcycle enthusiasts to throttle up the whole time they had spent into the world of Yamaha.

Further to stimulate the excitement that is Yamaha, a new series of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two wheelers including the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 cc), FZ 25 (249 cc) and Cygnus Ray ZR (113 cc) is launched today. The new Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two wheelers will run the show for the brand’s vision to represent Yamaha’s racing spirit and passion into regular street-riding. The Yamaha YZR-M1 inspired branding can be found appearing on the fairing, tank and side panels outlining its R-DNA pedigree. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed block logo and the brand slogan logo. Additionally, the ‘racing branded’ T-shirt is offered complimentary with the purchase of the two wheelers from the lineup of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019.

Price (Ex showroom Delhi)

YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 CC) Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019: Rs. 142,780/-

FZ 25 (249 CC) Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019: Rs. 136,680/-

Cygnus Ray ZR (113 CC) Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019: Rs. 59,028/-

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “The Season 2 of Yamaha’s brand campaign will resound in the success of the brand through continued commitment of offering exciting, stylish and sporty mobility. The Call of the Blue 2.0 along with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two wheelers will further refine Yamaha’s delightful experiences. The visual and sensory excitement of Yamaha’s racing is unbeatable and it should find its way to the Indian roads by featuring the right combination of sportiness and style. The new limited edition from Yamaha is another reinforcement of commitment to its customers who relish the unique experience of being identified as sporty and racy with their two wheelers.”

