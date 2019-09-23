Tata Launches Pro Edition Accessory Packs For Harrier, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor & Hexa

Tata has launched Pro Edition accessory packs for all of its top-selling models for the upcoming festive season. It includes cosmetic as well as functional add-ons for the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Hexa.

The prices range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh as the accessories vary from model to model.

It is not mentioned if these Pro Edition packs are restricted to any specific variants of the aforementioned models.

The most expensive one is the Harrier’s Pro package, but it includes almost all the accessories you could think of like a sunroof, sunshades, front parking sensors, ambient mood lighting, mobile holder, Harrier badging on the bonnet, app-based tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more chrome around the grille and the exhaust. The grand total for all these goodies comes to Rs 1.1 lakh. That’s quite a deal considering the sunroof alone is an accessory worth Rs 95,000.

Tata’s Pro package for the Hexa includes a sunroof, app-based TPMS, mobile holder, ambient mood lighting and front parking sensors. The price tag for this accessory pack is listed at Rs 1 lakh.

The Nexon sub-4m SUV Pro Edition pack is priced at Rs 38,000. The accessories included are ambient mood lighting, app-based TPMS, front parking sensors, a vehicle tracking system, magnetic sunshades and a pop-up sunroof.

Tata’s Pro accessory pack for the Tiago and Tigor is priced at Rs 30,000. Both packages include a pop-up sunroof, magnetic sunshades, ambient mood lighting and a front armrest too. The Tigor Pro pack gets a vehicle tracking system while the Tiago gets rear-view camera with display on the IRVM.

These Pro Edition accessory packages are available at all Tata dealerships.

Here’s the full press release:

Tata Motors launches Pro Editions of its range of cars

Introduces lifestyle accessory editions this festival season starting from INR 29,999

Mumbai, September 20, 2019: To enhance the festive joy this year, Tata Motors today announced the launch of the Pro Editions on various models including Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago. Customers can upgrade their Tata cars to the Pro editions by paying as little as INR 29,999.

The Pro editions have been designed keeping in mind the ever-evolving demands of the customers who want their cars to reflect their lifestyle. While on one hand they offer highly functional elements like front parking sensors, app based TPMS and wireless mobile holders, the Pro Editions will up the desirability quotient of the cars by offering features like automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting to name a few. This announcement follows a few days after the launch of the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign where Tata Motors is offering benefits upto Rs 1,65,000 on its range of cars.

Commenting on the announcement of the accessory package launch, Mr. S.N Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To add more cheer to this year’s festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of our cars, but will also provide an exciting overall customer experience for all our existing new buyers. We are hopeful that these accessory packs will make this festive season more joyous for our customers, adding a dash of style and character to their cars.”

The Pro Edition will be available across all Tata Motors dealers through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories.

Source: cardekho.com