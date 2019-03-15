Tata Altroz To Get Three Engine Options, Two Petrol & One Diesel

Both petrol engines will be 1.2-litre units - one naturally-aspirated and the other turbocharged.

Turbocharged engine likely to be offered in limited variants; will be more powerful and torquier than the naturally-aspirated engine.

While the naturally-aspirated petrol engine is currently offered with the Tiago and Tigor, the turbocharged version powers the Nexon.

Altroz is also expected to get the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Nexon, albeit in a lower state of tune.

Expected to get an option of AMT with all its engines.

Tata Motors has confirmed that its upcoming Baleno rival, the Altroz, will go on sale in mid-2019 in India and will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Altroz was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Tata revealed that in the Altroz, the engine had a rated output of 102PS and 140Nm, 8PS/30Nm less than what this engine makes in the Nexon.

The other 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Altroz, the naturally-aspirated motor, will be from the Tiago and Tigor. In the Tiago twins, this engine makes 85PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. This engine should be available across the Altroz's variant lineup, whereas the more powerful 102PS engine is likely to be reserved for limited variants

As far as the diesel engine option is concerned, it is expected to be a detuned version of the Nexon’s 1.5-litre unit that makes 110PS and 260Nm. However, detuning should not adversely affect performance as the Altroz hatchback is expected to be considerably lighter than the Nexon, thanks to the new ALFA ARC platform. Where the Nexon weighs up to 1,250kg, the Altroz is expected to be a sub-1 tonne offering like the Maruti Baleno.

When it comes to transmission options, expect Tata to offer an AMT as well as manual transmission with both petrol and diesel engines.

Tata will also launch an all-electric version of the Altroz in India. Showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the all-electric hatchback is expected to go on sale in India in 2020. The Altroz EV is expected to have a range of up to 300km on a single charge. It will also support fast charging that can charge its battery to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

While the conventionally powered Altroz will take on the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the VW Polo, the Altroz EV will be the first premium electric hatchback in the country.

