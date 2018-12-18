﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Tata 45X Spied Again Ahead Of 2019 Launch

Tata 45X Spied Again Ahead Of 2019 Launch

The 45X-based Tata hatchback will rival the Baleno, Jazz and Elite i20 in India

18 December 2018
Tata 45X Spied Again Ahead Of 2019 Launch
Tata 45X Spied Again Ahead Of 2019 Launch
outlookindia.com
2018-12-18T16:02:10+0530
  • The 45X is expected to go on sale before Diwali 2019
  • Likely to borrow powertrains from the Nexon
  • Expected to be priced from Rs 5-8.5 lakh

Tata’s upcoming 45X-based premium hatchback, which the carmaker plans to launch in the second half of 2019, has been spied testing again recently. The new set of spy shots give us a glimpse of the car’s interior including a touchscreen infotainment system that sits above the central AC vents. The screen looks larger than the Nexon’s 6.5-inch unit. We suspect it might be the 7-inch touchscreen system from the lower variants of the Harrier.

Other details visible in the spy shots include an all-black interior, manual day/night IRVM and steering-mounted controls. Although not visible in the new images, the 45X-based hatchback will feature an analogue instrument cluster, as we have seen in the older spy shots.

As far as features are concerned, along with a touchscreen infotainment system, expect the upcoming hatchback to get auto climate control, JBL speakers, multiple driving modes, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers as well.

The 45X-based hatchback is expected to borrow the Nexon’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. In that case, the Tata hatchback could very well become the most powerful car in its class with a power output of 110PS for both petrol and diesel.

The 45X-based hatchback is expected to go on sale by Diwali 2019. It is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh and rival the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Volkswagen Polo.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Tata Motors Tata Nexon Tata Harrier Maruti Baleno Hyundai Elite i20 Volkswagen Polo Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Honda Civic Spotted Yet Again; Expected To Launch In Early 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters