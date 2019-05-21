Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: 5 Things To Know

Suzuki India has launched its second-ever 250cc offering in the country (RIP Inazuma) in the form of the Gixxer SF 250. Carrying the Gixxer badging, the SF 250 gets everything the Gixxer SF has, but in a bigger, more powerful package. All this for a very tempting price tag of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That said, before you grab your cheque book, here are five things to know about the new quarter-litre Gixxer.

It Looks Quite Different From The International-spec Model

A dozen spy shots gave us very strong hints that Suzuki would be taking an entirely different design approach with the Gixxer SF 250, and that’s exactly what happened! Compare the international model with the India-spec one and you’ll notice a ton of differences. While both pack the same sporty design language, the India-spec Gixxer 250 gets a unique headlamp design, sharp lines all over the body and an overall aggressive look.

Gets Top-shelf Features

Suzuki hasn’t cheaped out on the electronics front. The Gixxer SF 250 comes packed with features like a fully digital instrument console, LED head and tail lamps along with raised clip-on handlebars. Further adding a dash of premiumness, you also get multi-spoke alloy wheels with a brushed metal finish. It also comes with a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

Packs a powerful and future-proof motor

Suzuki has equipped the Gixxer 250 with an all-new 249cc, single-cylinder FI engine with a unique oil cooling system. It churns out 26.5PS of power and 22.6Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The more expensive Honda CBR250R, for comparison, makes the same amount of power and slightly more torque at 22.9Nm. Not to mention, this engine is also BS6-ready, which cannot be said about the Honda CBR250R’s engine.

Gets a whole bunch of accessories

Suzuki offers a host of accessories in case you want to soup up your quarter-litre Gixxer. These include a tank protector, tank graphics, wheel rim sticker, a seat cover, smoked visor and a DC socket to charge your phone on the go. We wish the latter were offered as standard considering the price of the motorcycle.

Pricing and Rivals

We have to say, Suzuki has priced the Gixxer SF 250 quite competitively. Yes, it is Rs 26,000 more expensive than the Yamaha Fazer 25. However, you also have to compromise on the power front and some features with the Yamaha. Compared to the Honda CBR250R, the Gixxer SF 250 is a whopping Rs 24,000 more affordable and doesn’t compromise on any front.

We will be taking the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 for a spin at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Stay tuned for our initial impressions!

Source: zigwheels.com