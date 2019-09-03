Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which One’s Better?

The Renault Triber and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are two very new cars for the Indian car market, as it has not even been two weeks since they both were launched in the country. And while they might differ in how they look, what they do have in common is their price. Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.

Before we dive into the variants, let’s first get the basic differences, the dimensions and powertrain specifications out of the way.

Basic Differences

Dimensions

Powertrain

Petrol

The Triber despite being a bigger car, has a smaller engine that is less powerful than the one present in the Grand i10 Nios. Both can be had with a manual transmission. The Grand i10 Nios is available with an AMT but the Renault Triber will get it in the future.

We are not comparing diesel powertrains of the Nios here as the Renault Triber is offered with a petrol powertrain only.

Variants Comparison

Over here, we will be pitting similarly priced variants (within Rs 50,000) of the two cars against one another. Also, we will only be pitting variants that have a similar powertrain.

Petrol

Renault Triber RXE vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era

Common features: Rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, driver seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, body-coloured bumpers, manual AC, front power windows, 12V power outlet, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder, electric power steering.

What Triber Gets Over Grand i10 Nios: Projector headlamps, 60:40 split second row, sliding and reclining second row as well as a removable third row.

What Grand i10 Nios Gets Over Triber: Passenger seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, ISOFIX child seat anchors and LED tail lamps.

Verdict: The Grand i10 Nios is more expensive here and offers less features than the Renault Triber. Despite that we pick it to be the winner because it offers a seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter for the passenger, a feature that is important and is surprisingly missing in the Triber. Pick the Triber if you will predominantly be driving alone.

Renault Triber RXL vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna

Common features (over previous variant): Body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, rear AC vents, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking, speed-sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing auto door unlock, passenger vanity mirror, audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, keyless entry and two speakers.

What Triber Gets Over Grand i10 Nios: Projector headlamps, 60:40 split second row, Separate AC with blower controls for the second and third row, cooled storage and sliding and reclining second row as well as a removable third row.

What Grand i10 Nios Gets Over Triber: Passenger seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, LED DRLs, rear power windows, driver window auto-down, day and night IRVM, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls, two additional speakers, height-adjustable driver's seat and rear parcel tray.

Verdict: The premium for the Nios Magna compared to the Triber is slightly on the higher side, so we’ll consider the Hyundai as it ticks all the basic necessities such as a height adjustable driver’s seat, day and night inside rear view mirror and electrically-adjustable ORVMs. These features are glaringly missing at this price point. Moreover, we are also picking the Hyundai hatchback because of the fact that it gets a seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter for the passenger too.

Renault Triber RXT vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz

Common features (over previous variants): Cooled storage, roof rails (functional in the Triber with load carry capacity of 50 kg), rear power windows, day and night IRVM, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, 2 rear speakers, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What Triber Gets Over Grand i10 Nios: Projector headlamps, 60:40 split second row, Separate AC with blower controls for the second and third row, sliding and reclining second row as well as a removable third row, storage under the driver’s seat, cooled glovebox and storage in the central tunnel.

What Grand i10 Nios Gets Over Triber: Passenger seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, LED DRLs, electrically-foldable ORVMs, front projector fog lamps, reversing camera, rear defogger, 14-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster,, auto climate control, driver window auto-down, follow-me-home headlamps, steering-mounted audio controls, height-adjustable driver's seat and rear parcel tray, turn indicators on ORVM.

Verdict: Once again the Triber misses out on a seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter and the Grand i10 Nios is more expensive than the Triber too. But the kit on offer in the Hyundai does justify the price premium and thus we pick the Grand i10 Nios once more as the winner.

Renault Triber RXZ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Dual Tone

Common features (over previous variants): LED DRLs, push button start/stop, rear wash and wipe, rear defogger, reversing camera, driver window auto-down, projector headlamps.

What Triber Gets Over Grand i10 Nios: 60:40 split second row, separate AC with blower controls for the second and third row, sliding and reclining second row as well as a removable third row, cooled glovebox and storage in the central tunnel, storage under the driver's seat, 2 tweeters, 2 side airbags.

What Grand i10 Nios Gets Over Triber: Passenger seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, electrically-foldable ORVMs, front projector fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, follow-me-home headlamps, steering-mounted audio controls, height-adjustable driver's seat and rear parcel tray, turn indicators on ORVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless phone charger.

Verdict: Safety has made the Triber lose this battle multiple times and it is safety that will make it win this one. Renault is offering side airbags in the Triber, taking the total count up to four. Compare this with the Grand i10 Nios and the Hyundai falls short by two airbags, despite offering a lot more than the Triber in terms of features. The Triber is the less expensive option here and is the winner of this comparison.



Source: cardekho.com