Own A Skoda Superb For Rs 17.51 Lakh... With A Small Catch!

Exclusively offered through Skoda Financial Services.

Skoda promises 40 per cent lower EMIs compared to conventional schemes.

Post the three-year tenure, a customer may choose to keep the car by paying the outstanding amount.

Maximum mileage for three years is capped at 45,000km.

Skoda has introduced an ‘EasyBuy’ scheme on its flagship sedan, the Superb, with an aim to make it more affordable. It is basically an assured buyback program under which Skoda will offer a fixed amount of money (57 per cent of the car’s initial value) after three years for your used Superb. So if you want to sell it, Skoda will buy it back from you -- else you can keep using the car and pay the outstanding amount.

It is to be noted that the assured buyback value will be given only when the car has done less than 15,000km per year (45,000km for 3 years). In case the car has been driven over 45,000km in 3 years, it will attract an additional depreciation at the rate of Rs 20 per km. For example, if you have driven around 50,000 km in 3 years, Rs 1 lakh will be deducted from your fixed buyback price.

Skoda is offering the EasyBuy scheme exclusively through Skoda Finance Services. The carmaker claims that under this scheme the EMIs for the three-year tenure will be around 40 per cent less (Rs 30,000) than any other conventional loan scheme. Customers can avail up to 100 per cent finance.

At the end of three years, the customer can choose to refinance the car for another contractual term. Under ‘EasyBuy,’ he or she can also trade in the existing vehicle and use the assured buyback value as equity to purchase a new Skoda car. The Superb is the first model to get an assured buyback plan. Expect Skoda to offer similar schemes for other cars as well including the Kodiaq and the Octavia.

ŠKODA Auto India introduces ‘EasyBuy’: An Assured Buyback program on the SUPERB model range

Exclusively offered through ŠKODA Financial Services, the ‘EasyBuy’ program makes the SUPERB more accessible to customers

'EasyBuy' will provide customers the option to avail up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower EMIs for a period of 3 years

ŠKODA 'EasyBuy' program offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57% for a new ŠKODA SUPERB at the end of a 3 year tenure

In addition to India's first 4 year Service Care program which includes a 4 year warranty across all products,ŠKODA AUTO India introduced the 'Shield Plus', a segment first 6 year warranty program

Mumbai, 19 April 2019: Broadening the spectrum of premium mobility in India, with affordable and accessible solutions, ŠKODA AUTO India announces ‘EasyBuy’, an assured buyback program across the SUPERB model range. This program has been made available exclusively through ŠKODA Financial Services. The ‘EasyBuy’ program will empower the customer to buy a brand new ŠKODA SUPERB at an EMI of a car in lower segment.

ŠKODA 'EasyBuy' program offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57% for a new ŠKODA SUPERB at the end of the three year contract term. At the end of the term, the customer can choose to return the vehicle to the dealer with no further liability subject to the vehicle meets fair wear and tear guidelines along with the kilometre allowance. The program will also allow customers to retain the ownership of the SUPERB by paying off the outstanding amount. Consequently, through this program, the customer can choose to re-finance the SUPERB for another contractual term. ‘EasyBuy’ has a facility to trade in the existing vehicle and use the assured buyback value as equity to purchase an all new ŠKODA.

With tailor-made solutions from ŠKODA Financial Services, you can now avail up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower equated monthly instalments, for a period of three years.

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO IndiaPvt Ltd.“ŠKODA has built its brand on clever offerings and a strong value proposition. In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy’ program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brands effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle free ownership experience.’

Aashish Deshpande – MD & CEO, Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd. “With our unique financing solutions coupled with the finesse of ŠKODA Cars, the launch of ‘EasyBuy’ is another step towards offering a one stop solution. One which is tailored to the financial and aspirational requirements of the customers. We are confident that this product will act as a true enabler for customer convenience.”

Source: cardekho.com