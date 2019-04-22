Nissan and Datsun Owners: Get Your AC Checked For Free Till 31 May 2019

Camp will be held from April 15 to May 31.

Press Release

NEW DELHI, INDIA (April 15, 2018): The summer this year is anticipated to be the hottest on record, making air conditioning vital for in-car comfort. In line with its commitment to provide excellent customer satisfaction, Nissan is conducting free AC check-up camp for Nissan and Datsun vehicles. The camp commences from April 15 to May 31, 2019 across Nissan and Datsun authorized dealerships in India.

Speaking about the Free AC check-up camp, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager - After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said,” Nissan always strives to offer exceptional sales and after sales experience to its customers. The objective of this camp is to proactively diagnose & recommend service requirement related to AC to our customers.”

Additionally, the camp will offer a free top wash along with attractive offers on accessories. Further, customers can access offers on spare parts, discounts up to 20 percent on labour charges as well as free gifts*.

Nissan and Datsun brands’ commitment to customer satisfaction has been recognised by the industry and consumers alike. As per the recent J.D Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, Nissan and Datsun have been ranked among the top six auto companies in India for customer satisfaction.

Source: cardekho.com