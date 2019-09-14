New TVS Jupiter Grande Edition: Image Gallery

The list of scooters that are available with Bluetooth connectivity is pretty slim. And TVS is the only manufacturer to find two spots for itself in this list. After the NTorq 125, the bike maker has now launched the Jupiter Grande Edition which comes with Bluetooth-compatibility. At Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), the new variant sits in between the base ZX model and the ZX disc variant. So, apart from the fancy Bluetooth feature, is there more to it? That’s what we are going to find out in our image gallery.

To make sure you don’t get confused between the two variants, TVS has made some cosmetic changes to the new Grande Edition. Firstly, it gets a new blue paint scheme, which along with the brown seat, looks quite stunning.

The other minute change is the new ‘Jupiter’ logo which gets a dual-tone treatment.

While the front end remains exactly the same as the ZX disc variant, the new Grande Edition gets chrome highlights on the mirrors to add a dash of premiumness to it.

However, the highlight of this scooter is that it gets Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can download TVS’ Android or iOS app and access features like call and text notification, speeding alert and trip details.

The Jupiter draws power from a 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which pushes out 7.99PS and 8.4Nm.

The suspension hardware consists of a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear shock absorber.

Stopping power comes from the same setup as the other variant - a disc up front and a drum at the rear with CBS.

The Grande Edition sports new 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 90-section tubeless tyres.

