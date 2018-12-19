More Powerful Force Gurkha Xtreme Launched; Price Rs 12.99 lakh

Top-spec Gurkha Xtreme gets Mercedes OM 611-derived 2.2-litre engine.

New engine makes 140PS and 321Nm, 55PS and 91Nm more than the 2.6-litre engine that’s on offer in existing variants.

The more powerful Gurkha Xtreme comes in a 3-door variant only.

Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Force says it can be adapted for competitive off-roading.

Force has launched a more powerful, top-spec variant of its Gurkha, called the Gurkha Xtreme at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a new 2.2-litre engine from the Gurkha vehicles used in competitive off-roading events. The Gurkha Xtreme only comes in the three-door, 4WD specification.

The new engine in the Gurkha Xtreme is a Mercedes OM 611-derived 2.2-litre diesel engine that is tuned to develop 140PS of power and 321Nm of torque that is sent to all four wheels. It is paired with a dual-mass flywheel which, Force says, improves driveability and lowers NVH levels. The other Gurkha models are powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 85PS of power and 230Nm of torque.

It also gets improved mechanicals compared to the Gurkha Xplorer, thus making it a better off roader than the Xplorer. The front suspension on the Xtreme is multi-link type with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Springs with hydraulic telescopic shock absorbers and anti-roll bar. The steering wheel is also recirculating ball type instead of the rack & pinion type steering of the Xplorer. Also, the Xtreme’s approach angle of 44 degree and departure angle of 40 degree (without footstep) is more than the Xplorer’s (39 degree and 27 degree, respectively).

Force has also equipped the Xtreme with air intake snorkel as standard for deep water wading. It also has a lever to switch between three modes for the 5-speed manual transmission - 4x2 High, 4x4 High or 4x4 Low. The Xtreme is also wider than the Xplorer by 30mm. The front track too is wider by 40mm.

While the Force Gurkha Xtreme is a three-door off-road vehicle, it does have a seating layout that could theoretically accommodate five passengers plus the driver. There is also an optional seat layout to accommodate seven passengers plus the driver. The Gurkha Xtreme is available in two exterior colour options - black and white. The Xplorer, on the other hand, can be had in red and silver too.

The Gurkha Xtreme is meant for extreme off-roading and can be adapted for competitive off-roading too. It is the top-spec variant in the Gurkha lineup and is pricier than other variants, prices for which range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It has no direct rivals but the Mahindra Thar is another off-road focussed vehicle albeit with less capabilities and performance.

Source: cardekho.com