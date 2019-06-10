Maruti Suzuki Launches Mobile Nexa Showrooms

Maruti Suzuki currently operates 360 Nexa outlets across 200 cities.

It offers four cars thorough Nexa: Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross.

An Ertiga-based MPV is expected to be a part of the Nexa lineup soon.

In order to reach out to prospective customers where Nexa outlets are not present, Maruti Suzuki has launched a mobile Nexa terminal. It is essentially a small Nexa outlet built on a flatbed truck that can be taken to various different cities when required.

Introduced in 2015, Nexa is Maruti’s premium retail chain which is responsible for selling cars like the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and the S-Cross. Maruti claims that Nexa contributes around 20 per cent to Maruti’s total annual sales and has over 9 lakh customers across the country.

Alongside the Nexa terminal, Maruti is also planning to set up small Nexa dealerships across the country. These dealerships will offer the same premium Nexa experience but will have a two-car display facility instead of the multiple cars found in regular showrooms.

To know more about Nexa terminal, check out the official press release below:

New Delhi, 04 June, 2019: Maruti Suzuki today flagged off one-of-its-kind mobile NEXA terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present. The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA.

Maruti Suzuki’s endeavour is to reach closer to customers and extend the NEXA experiences across the length and breadth of the country. While offering a similar experience like NEXA showroom, this terminal is a combination of basics of a dealership with the very essence of NEXA in a mobile environment.

Speaking about the success of NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “In less than 4 years of its launch, NEXA has rapidly grown to become the most successful premium retail network in India and contributes over 20% to our total sales. In this short span of time, we have setup over 360 NEXA outlets covering more than 200 cities and added over 9 lakh happy NEXA customers. This mobile NEXA terminal will help us to connect with customers in geographies where NEXA outlets are currently not present.”

Source: cardekho.com