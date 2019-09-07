﻿
Kia Seltos Waiting Period Goes Up To 4 Months!

Looking to buy the Seltos? You may have to wait a little longer than you expected

07 September 2019
  • Kia launched the Seltos on August 22 in India.

  • It is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh.

  • The car comes in 8 variants with 6 different powertrain options.

  • The waiting period for the Seltos lies between a few weeks and a maximum of 4 months.

On August 22, Kia made its India debut by launching the Seltos. The much-awaited compact SUV was introduced to Indian customers at an enticing price of Rs 9.69 lakh by the Korean manufacturer. However, owing to the demand, the Seltos is witnessing a long waiting period for deliveries. Check out the table below to see the maximum waiting time it is commanding in top 20 cities.

Kia is offering a total of 8 variants with 6 different powertrain options. The Tech Line variants are available with the pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines while the GT Line is available exclusively with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine for now. However, the GT Line’s top-spec variant will be offered with the 1.5-litre diesel-AT option soon. All three engines are already BS6-compliant. Kia has positioned the GT Line trim as the sportier and more premium variant, with the GTX+ being the true top-spec Seltos in India.

As the Seltos is getting popular, its waiting period ranges between a couple of weeks to as much as 4 months in select cities across India. 

The Seltos goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Captur and Duster. Due to its premium pricing, it also rivals the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Source: cardekho.com

