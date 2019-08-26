Kia Seltos vs MG Hector: Which SUV To Buy?

The Kia Seltos has just been launched in India with prices ranging between Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is the brand’s debut product in India and will be competing in the compact SUV segment.

However, it is a relatively premium offering and its pricing brings it into contention with 5-seater SUVs from a segment above such as the newly launched MG Hector.

We compare similarly priced variants of both SUVs to see which one offers better value for money.

Basic Differences

Dimensions

The Hector is longer and taller than the Seltos with the wheelbase being a lot longer as well. The difference in their width is not as big, but the Hector is wider and it offers a lot more boot space than the Kia SUV.

Engines

Petrol

The Hector’s turbocharged petrol engine is more powerful and torquier than the Seltos’ turbo-petrol engine but not by a huge margin. Both are available with an automatic transmission option as well.

The Seltos is offered in two broad trims - Tech Line and GT Line. However, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is only available in the GT-Line variants while the 1.5-litre petrol is only offered in the Tech-Line (HT) variants.

The Seltos also gets the option of a naturally-aspirated petrol engine as well which has a lot less performance on offer. However, it does get the option of a CVT. Meanwhile, the petrol-hybrid option of the Hector is only available with a manual.

Kia’s petrol engines have a higher claimed fuel efficiency than the MG’s engines, including the 48V hybrid option.

Diesel

MG offers a larger diesel engine with the Hector which offers a lot more power and torque than the Seltos’ diesel unit.

Kia offers an automatic transmission option with its diesel engine, which is not available with the Hector.

The smaller diesel in the Seltos is more fuel efficient than the Hector’s 2.0-litre unit. Even with the 6-speed AT, it is more frugal than the Hector’s larger diesel-MT.

Petrol

Diesel

Prices of comparable variants (Detailed prices at the end of the story)

To keep things fair, we will compare variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

VARIANTS COMPARISON

Kia Seltos HTX vs MG Hector SUPER

Petrol

Diesel

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear disc brakes, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear defogger, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, roof rails, turn indicator on ORVMs, front and rear skid plates, rear AC vents, power-adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, rear seat recline, 60:40 split rear seat, rear USB charging ports, height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, rear wiper and washer, multi-information display, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What Seltos HTX offers over Hector SUPER: Auto AC, telescopic steering adjust, driving rear view monitor, leatherette upholstery, UVO connected car features, ambient mood lighting with LED Sound Mood lights, smart air purifier with perfume diffuser, auto folding ORVMs, LED fog lamps, push-button engine start, tyre pressure monitor.

What Hector SUPER offers over Seltos HTX: Traction control system, hill hold control, electronic stability program, brake assist, rear 12-volt charging socket, LED rear fog lamps, front parking sensors and a cooled glove box.

Verdict: The Kia Seltos HTX has more features than the MG Hector Super while also being more affordable. For that reason, we’d pick the Seltos. However, if you are willing to sacrifice features in exchange for more space and safety, then the Hector should be the one to go for. We appreciate the fact that MG offers the Hector with traction control system, hill hold control, electronic stability program and rear disc brakes as standard across all variants.

Kia Seltos GTK vs MG Hector SUPER Hybrid

Common Features (over previous variants): None.

What Seltos GTK offers over Hector SUPER Hybrid: Auto AC, telescopic steering adjust, driving rear view monitor, leatherette upholstery, ambient mood lighting with LED Sound Mood lights, auto folding ORVMs, LED fog lamps, push-button engine start, tyre pressure monitor.

What Hector SUPER Hybrid offers over Seltos GTK: Traction control system, hill hold control, electronic stability program, brake assist, rear 12-volt charging socket, LED rear fog lamps, front parking sensors, cooled glove box, engine idle start-stop system, e-boost and regenerative braking, larger 10.4-inch touchscreen display.

Verdict: Much like the comparison above, the Hector offers more safety features than the Seltos at this price point. It also packs a 48V battery for improved fuel efficiency. The Seltos GTK is the entry-spec variant that comes with the turbo-petrol engine. While it offers enough features, it still lags behind the HTX variant. Based on your needs, pick the Hector for more space and the active safety features it offers or pick the Seltos for more creature comforts and slightly better fuel efficiency.

Kia Seltos GTX vs MG Hector SMART Hybrid

Common Features (over previous variants): Connected car features using embedded eSIM, push-button start-stop, power folding ORVMs, telescopic steering adjust, LED front fog lamps, hill hold control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, front side airbags (four in total), leatherette upholstery, 8-speaker audio system.

What Seltos GTX offers over Hector SMART Hybrid: Curtain airbags (six in total), 7-inch coloured MID, tyre pressure monitor, smart air purifier with perfume dispenser, rain-sensing wipers, 8-inch head-up display, driving rear view monitor, wireless smartphone charger, UV-cut glass, auto AC, red brake callipers, ambient mood lighting with LED Sound Mood lights, auto folding ORVMs.

What Hector SMART Hybrid offers over Seltos GTX: Six-way power-adjustable driver seat, rear 12-volt charging socket, LED rear fog lamps, front parking sensors, cooled glove box, engine idle start-stop system, e-boost and regenerative braking.

Verdict: The Kia Seltos is a bit more expensive but offers a lot more for it in terms of safety and features. It is well worth the premium over the MG Hector.

Kia Seltos HTX+ vs MG Hector SMART

Common Features (over previous variants): Front parking sensors, power-adjustable driver seat.

What Seltos HTX+ offers over Hector SMART: Sunroof, ventilated front seats, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat (as compared to 6-way in Hector), 7-inch coloured MID, driving rear view monitor, tyre pressure monitor, smart air purifier with perfume dispenser, rain-sensing wipers, wireless smartphone charger, UV-cut glass, auto AC, ambient mood lighting with LED Sound Mood lights, auto folding ORVMs.

What Hector SMART offers over Seltos HTX+: Traction control system, hill hold control, electronic stability program, brake assist, rear 12-volt charging socket, LED rear fog lamps, cooled glove box, front-side airbags (total of four while HTX+ gets only two).

Verdict: This is the top-spec variant for the diesel-manual Seltos as compared to the mid-spec Hector diesel variant. The fact that it only comes with fewer safety features such as dual front airbags as opposed to Hector’s four is a big miss from Kia.

However, at this price point, the Seltos offers a lot more features for its premium when compared to the Hector. For the added safety features, we’d recommend the Hector even if it doesn’t have all the creature comforts that are offered in the Kia SUV.

Kia Seltos GTX+ vs MG Hector SHARP Hybrid

Common Features (over previous variants): Front parking sensors, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, side and curtain airbags (total of six), leatherette upholstery, 7-inch coloured MID, tyre pressure monitor, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, auto AC, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers.

What Seltos GTX+ offers over Hector SHARP Hybrid: Ventilated front seats, 8-way power adjustable driver seat (as compared to 6-way in Hector), driving rear view monitor, blind spot monitor, smart air purifier with perfume dispenser, wireless smartphone charger, UV-cut glass, LED sound mood lights and auto folding ORVMs.

What Hector SHARP Hybrid offers Seltos GTX+: Panoramic sunroof, rear 12-volt charging socket, LED rear fog lamps, cooled glove box, auto headlamps, engine idle start-stop system, e-boost and regenerative braking.

Verdict: These are the top-spec petrol-manual variants of both models. At this price point, the Seltos is our pick for the creature comforts it offers is well worth the small premium over the Hector. However, if your priority is more space and a larger sunroof, then we’d recommend the larger MG SUV instead.

