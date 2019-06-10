Kia Seltos To Get Connected Car Features Like Hyundai Venue

Seltos will be the first compact SUV to feature in-car internet connectivity.

Expect features similar to the Venue’s connected-car tech like remote ignition control to be on offer.

Remote climate control should only be available with AT, like Venue.

Seltos reveal is slated for 20 June 2019.

Will be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Besides confirming the name of the SP2i concept-based compact SUV as the “Seltos,” Kia has also revealed that the upcoming SUV, which is set for its global showcase on 20 June, will feature connected car technology. The statement from the carmaker that confirms the availability of connected tech reads:

“Seltos comes equipped with a range of connected technologies to maximize convenience, comfort and ease of use.”

Kia has not gone into the details of what features are going to be available on its Creta rival, but with the Hyundai Venue debuting in-car internet in India for the HMG (Hyundai Motor Group), we have a fair idea of what to expect from the Seltos.

Like Hyundai’s Blue Link, Kia’s UVO Connect system allows telematics services and remote operation of features like air conditioning. The car gets an eSIM for internet connectivity and that allows it to communicate with a smartphone via a dedicated application. Besides remote operation of some car systems like air conditioning, the tech also incorporates safety-related features like Live Car Tracking, stolen vehicle notification and crash notification.

We expect Kia to offer all the connected-car features, if not more, that are available on the Hyundai Venue, given that the Seltos belongs to the same group and will be positioned a segment above.

Kia’s UVO Connect was only available in the US until February 2019, when Kia introduced the UVO-powered e-Soul in Europe. The Euro-spec e-Soul is also equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the same size that the Seltos will get in India.

In India, the Seltos will be the first compact SUV to feature connected-car tech. However, outside of this segment, the Hyundai Venue, which has now been launched, and the MG Hector, which is set to launch in June, already feature in-car internet. We expect the Seltos to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh when it is launched in India. It will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster and Captur in the market.

Source: cardekho.com