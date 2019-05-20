Kawasaki’s Latest Ninja Is Faster Than Before...

Kawasaki has already commenced bookings for the 2019 Ninja ZX-10R.

The token amount stands at Rs 1.5 lakh.

Bookings are open until May 30.

It enters the country via the CKD route.

Kawasaki India has launched the 2019 Ninja ZX-10R in the country at a stonking price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it Rs 31,000 less expensive than before! The earlier generation model was already the most affordable litre-class sportsbike bike in India and the new one is even more so! Interestingly, Kawasaki has managed to price the motorcycle competitively without increasing the localisation percentage. Kawasaki unveiled the 2019 ZX-10R in foreign markets last September, and this model makes 3PS and 1.4Nm more than the previous iteration. It also gets a bi-directional quickshifter and self-healing paint (which debuted on the Ninja H2R). Interestingly, the one sold for our market is available only as a single-seater a la the Ninja ZX-6R.

At 203PS and 114.9Nm, the new ZX-10R is right up there with the rest of its superbike rivals. Thanks to features like top-class underpinnings, electronics and the likes, you get a lot more for a lot less compared to its competitors. The icing on the cake is that it is also the closest production form of Kawasaki’s WSBK championship-winning bike. And the sweet green livery with Kawasaki Racing Team stickers on the fairing makes the deal even more wholesome! Bookings for the new bike are already open at a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The booking window is open from April 26 to May 30 for this batch. Here’s Kawasaki’s official statement regarding the launch:

Press Release:

Introduction meets Gratification - New MY20 Ninja ZX-10R Price revealed

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd. (IKM) announces the price of the new Ninja ZX-10R MY20. Riders can now own the roar of 203PS Ninja ZX-10R at Rs. 13, 99,000 (Ex-showroom-Delhi).

The price tag of Rs. 13,99,000 has been achieved due to tireless working of the project team by using best material along with advanced technologies, which have kept the price under budget without compromising the quality and output. This price tag will help IKM to mark its dominance in litre-class Supersports category. Also, the budding riders who are looking for upgrade will find this litre-class very affordable.

Kawasaki motorcycles possess both power and grace so are often recognised as being different to other bikes. This results from certain guiding principles adopted at the design stage. Rideology is Kawasaki’s rider-centric development philosophy focused on how the riding experience offered by a Kawasaki is crafted, ensuring that our machines are fun to ride and rewarding to control. This approach has been the force behind many of our legendary machines, and in our pursuit of all possibilities it will continue to guide the future creation of Kawasaki motorcycles.

Based on the KRT race machine that has been amassing record after record in the Superbike World Championship, Kawasaki’s litre-class Supersports model allow a wide range of riders to experience the thrill of exploring their limits on the circuit. Engine improvements for 2020 offer increased power, with an even wider power band – both advantages that will further increase their race-winning potential. This is as close as it gets to being part of the official Kawasaki World Superbike team. Ninja ZX-10R Get Closer.

Vehicle Features at glance:

The track focused 998 cm3 engine offers a linear power delivery right to its heady peak power. For maximum track-riding efficiency, great care was taken to ensure ideal engine manageability. The lightweight crankshaft creates a quick-revving character contributing to light handling.

Specially developed Öhlins electronic steering damper provides just the right amount of damping based on vehicle speed and degree of acceleration or deceleration.

Compact IMU operates in 6 degrees of freedom. Combined with Kawasaki’s proprietary dynamic modelling program, input from the IMU enables precise chassis orientation awareness, the key to bringing Kawasaki’s electronic rider aids to the next level. Feedback from the IMU enables the addition of the Kawasaki Cornering Management Function. This function uses KIBS and S-KTRC to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner.

Only the best. Dual Brembo M50 monobloc calipers gripping Ø 330 mm discs, specially prepared radial-pump master cylinder and race-quality steel-braided lines deliver the best braking performance.

As Indian riders have tremendous potential, IKM aims at building sports riding culture in India. This can be verified with market response from previous years and the overwhelming response received after pre-booking announcement.

IKM would like to ignite the racing spark and would like to take privilege in putting the stepping stone for building India’s superbike racing culture. To achieve this Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has to be priced very aggressively. New Ninja ZX-10R being locally assembled model will help in fulfilling the demand supply gap, as we were able to minimize the transit time required in importing CBU model. Also, this initiative of locally assembled was taken keeping in mind the Make in India campaign.

Customers who booked the Ninja ZX-10R during pre-booking period can expect the delivery of their motorcycle from mid of June 2019 onwards. New interested buyers can contact their nearest Kawasaki dealers for booking related information or send a booking enquiry on the website of India Kawasaki Motors.

Upgrades in New Ninja ZX-10R are:

Increased Engine performance (Maximum power 203 PS / Maximum power with RAM air 213 PS)

Peak horsepower is higher: +3 PS.

Finger follower valve actuation (Valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers)

DLC (Diamond-like Carbon coating) on finger follower

Cylinder head ready for High Lift Cam

Red painted cylinder head cover

KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter-Dual Direction)

Complementing the above features are:

S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control)

KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)

KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function)

Electronic throttle valves

Kawasaki Engine Brake control

Power mode selection (3 modes)

KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System)

Aluminium Twin-spar Frame

Aluminium Swingarm

High performance BREMBO Brake system

SHOWA BFFF/BFRC (Balance Free Front Fork / Balance Free Rear Cushion)

Öhlins electronic steering damper.

Single seater for Indian Market

Source: zigwheels.com