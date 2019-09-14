Kawasaki Ninja 400 Gets Meaner Colours

The new colours are called Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green and Lime Green/Ebony (KRT edition).

Apart from the new colours, the older KRT colour scheme is also available.

There is no price increase for the new colours.

In a bid to freshen up the Ninja 400, Kawasaki has launched two new colour options - Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green and Lime Green/Ebony (KRT edition). Interestingly, the KRT edition’s colour scheme is similar to the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R, and the two colours are limited to just 10 units each. These colour options carry the same price tag as the older model, at Rs 4.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. If you wish to buy the older KRT colour scheme, worry not as that colour model is also on sale. Mechanically, the bike remains the same as the older model.

The Ninja 400 is a fantastic motorcycle in terms of dynamics and everyday usability. However, its high price tag puts off many enthusiasts and we wish Kawasaki could heavily localise this motorcycle too, as it did with the Ninja 300. Here’s Kawasaki’s statement regarding the new colour launch:

Press Release

20MY Kawasaki Ninja 400 with new colour Introduced in India

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) announces, addition of new colour scheme to its lightweight sports champion. This new colour motorcycle will be available in limited numbers only.

The Ninja 400 will be available in two colours – 10 units of Metallic spark black/Lime Green and 10 units of Lime Green/Ebony(KRT edition) at an ex-showroom price of INR 4,99,000,

With the BOON from Ninja Supersports family. Ninja 400 truly defies the power, performance, stability, handling with class leading features. With the thrust of power across all rpm range, uniform power delivery, predictable handling, smooth braking, easy manoeuvring definitely accentuates Ninja 400 as street born, track inspired motorcycle.

The stacked and always competitive small displacement sportbike class once again has a new leader by which all others will be judged. Ninja 400 encapsulates a decade’s worth of small displacement, sportbike knowledge of how to build the optimal motorcycle, that will get all the head of the class and fits the bill for those who are willing to buy a sports bike between 300 and 650cc.

Highlights of 20MY Ninja 400 are:

Eye catchy graphics

399cc Liquid-cooled parallel twin engine

Lightweight trellis frame.

Comfortable Riding Position

Largest disc brake in class

High grade cockpit.

Twin LED headlamp

Lightweight Sporty Handling

Lightest clutch in its class with Assist & Slipper Clutch

Kawasaki motorcycles possess both power and grace so are often recognised as being different to other bikes. This results from certain guiding principles adopted at the design stage. Rideology is Kawasaki’s rider-centric development philosophy focused on how the riding experience offered by a Kawasaki is crafted, ensuring that our machines are fun to ride and rewarding to control. This approach has been the force behind many of our legendary machines, and in our pursuit of all possibilities it will continue to guide the future creation of Kawasaki motorcycles.

Ninja 400 will surely catapult the race lovers to envy the Kawasaki’s legacy of Sports bike performance and class defining looks. Customers can now contact their nearest Kawasaki dealers for booking related information or send a booking enquiry on the website of India Kawasaki Motors.

Premium features are:

Class leading power of (49ps)

Clip-on handle bars

Multi-function dash instrumentation

Large diameter front fork

ø 310mm front disc, ø 220mm rear disc

Relaxed sporty riding position

Narrow seat design and low seat height for confident reach on ground

Forward oriented footpeg

Ninja ZX-10R inspired LED tail lamp

New MY20 Ninja 400 will be introduced in one colour, LIME GREEN / EBONY MET. SPARK BLACK / LIME GREEN, with an ex-showroom price of #. Customers can book New Ninja 400 at the authorized dealership of IKM and can expect the delivery of the bike by end of September 2019. As this bike will be produced in limited numbers, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers.

Source: zigwheels.com