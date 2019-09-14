Jeep Compass Commands Longest Waiting Period Among Its Peers

Jeep Compass waiting period stretches up to 45 days.

The Hyundai Tucson is the most readily available SUV.

Maximum wait of one month for the Mahindra XUV500.

MG has closed bookings for the Hector.

If you are looking to buy a mid-size SUV this festive season, then be ready to wait for a couple of months for the Jeep Compass and Jeep Compass Trailhawk. However, the Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and Tata Hexa are easily available in cities like Chandigarh and Noida. Here is a table to give you an idea about the waiting period for these SUVs in top 20 cities:

Note: The above mentioned data is only an approximation and the actual waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Jeep Compass & Compass Trailhawk: Both these offerings from Jeep demand the highest waiting period among all mid-size SUVs. A buyer may have to wait up to 45 days to get either car home.

Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson is readily available in almost all the cities except for the likes of Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Mahindra XUV500: The XUV500 sees some varied waiting periods depending on the demand in different cities. In cities like Delhi, Bangalore and Jaipur, a buyer will not face any waiting period whereas those in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad will need to hold on for a couple of weeks before getting their hands on one.

Tata Harrier & Hexa: The maximum waiting time for the Harrier is up to four weeks whereas that for the Hexa is up to thirty days.

MG Hector: The bookings are closed for this offering from MG.

Source: cardekho.com