Hyundai Venue Launch In May 2019

Prices are expected to range from Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh.

Both petrol and diesel engines will be on offer.

Likely to get a 7-speed DCT with the petrol engine.

Will be equipped with segment-first e-SIM technology, besides other features like auto AC, sunroof, remote engine start.

Will rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.

The Hyundai Venue is set to go on sale in India in May 2019. The confirmation comes from authorised Hyundai dealers just a few days ahead of the SUV’s official unveil on 17 April 2019. While we will have to wait till the official debut to know what exactly the Venue has in store for us, some official announcements and spy shots have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming Brezza rival. Here’s everything we know so far:

Styling

The Venue features Kona-like styling with integrated DRLs on the bumper-mounted headlamps.

The lamps positioned on the edges of the bonnet look like LED turn indicators.

It will get dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/60-section tyres, at least in the top variant.

At the rear, the Venue gets a boxy profile, well complemented by those squarish tail lamps.

It is the first SUV from Hyundai after the Palisade (not on sale in India) to feature the name badge at the centre of the boot lid.

On the inside, the SUV gets all-black interiors with silver inserts around the AC vents and on the steering wheel.

Features

The Venue will be the first sub-4m SUV to feature e-SIM technology that will allow remote access for engine start/stop, climate control, door lock, horn honk and lights functions through Hyundai’s mobile app.

The e-SIM will also notify you about the vehicle’s location, speed alerts and geo-fence alert (sends text alerts if the vehicle goes in and out of a perimeter set by you).

Spy shots also suggest that the Venue will be equipped with semi-digital instrument cluster like the Tata Harrier - another segment-first feature.

Other features on offer include an electric sunroof, auto AC, cruise control, adjustable steering, front and rear adjustable headrests, a large touchscreen infotainment system (possibly an 8-inch unit) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although not confirmed, the Venue could be equipped with features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, wireless mobile charging, auto headlamps and auto dimming IRVM, like other Hyundai cars.

Engines

The Venue will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit that is expected to produce 100-120PS of power and around 172Nm of torque. It is likely to be mated to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.4-litre petrol engine that makes 100PS and 132Nm in the Verna is also expected to be on offer. Like in the Verna, here also it is likely to be mated to a 6-speed MT.

The Venue is expected to borrow the Verna’s 1.4-litre diesel unit as well. In the Verna, it makes 90PS and 220Nm with a 6-speed MT.

Launch & Price

As mentioned above, the Venue will go on sale in India in May 2019, almost a month after its official unveil on 17 April 2019.

Hyundai is yet to officially open bookings for the Venue.

Prices of the Venue are expected to range from Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh.

It will rival the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

Source: cardekho.com