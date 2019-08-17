Hyundai Grand i10 Nios-Based Xcent Successor Spied

Hyundai Xcent is the sub-4m sedan version of the Grand i10 hatchback.

New Xcent will be based on the third-gen hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios.

Spied with the new front end as seen on Nios and new rear end styling.

Expected to get same redesigned interior as previewed on the Grand i10 Nios.

Should get BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines at launch with AMT option.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is set to launch in India and the carmaker is already working on its sedan counterpart. The next-gen Xcent has been spied testing in India for the first time and its front-end similarities to the Nios are apparent despite the camouflage.

Hyundai’s current Xcent is based on the second-gen Grand i10 so it is logical that the new Xcent be based upon the upcoming Grand i10 Nios. It remains a sub-4m sedan with the added third box at the rear for extra boot space.

The spy shots reveal its front end to have the same lighting layout as the upcoming Grand i10 Nios. It has new headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs flanking the latest version of the cascading front grille.

Around the back, the upcoming Xcent features wraparound taillights with LED strips that extend further across the boot. Also, the number plate has shifted from the bootlid to the rear bumper.

Hyundai is expected to carry forward the interior of the Grand i10 Nios to the new Xcent as well. Thus it is likely to feature the same redesigned dashboard with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment display integrated into the housing of the new instrument cluster, and a new steering wheel.

The feature updates are likely to mirror those on the third-gen Grand i10 as well. However, like the Nios, the new Xcent may also not be equipped with Hyundai Blue Link connected car features.

It will be powered by BS6-compliant versions of the same 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines with the new AMT option that will debut on the Grand i10 Nios. A factory-fitted CNG variant may also be offered on the new Xcent.

Hyundai may launch the next-gen Xcent with a new name like it did with the new Grand i10. The carmaker may also continue offering the current model alongside it, although exclusively for commercial buyers and fleet operators.

The next-gen Hyundai Xcent is likely to launch before the end of 2019 or at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. It is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, charging a premium over the current prices for the BS6 engines and added features. It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor in the sub-compact sedan segment.

