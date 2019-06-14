How Long Will It Take To Get Your Hands On A Toyota Glanza Or Other Premium Hatchbacks?

The Glanza can be had immediately in many cities and its maximum wait time is a month.

The premium hatchback space recently saw a new introduction in the form of the Toyota Glanza in the first week of June 2019. And if you fancy buying it or any other premium hatchback, here’s a list of waiting periods for all of them in major cities across India.

Toyota Glanza: The Glanza can be had immediately in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Indore and Noida. Other cities have an average waiting period of 15 days. But buyers in Coimbatore and Patna will have to endure a wait of up to one month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Maruti’s Baleno is readily available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat and Ghaziabad. In other cities though, its waiting period ranges from 15 to 45 days.

Hyundai Elite i20: There is no waiting period on the Elite i20 in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ghaziabad and Coimbatore. Buyers in other cities, though, will have to wait for 10 to 20 days.

Honda Jazz: The Jazz is readily available in Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Faridabad and Noida. All other cities have a waiting period of 7 to 25 days.

Volkswagen Polo: Buyers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad and Indore won’t have to wait for their Polo’s delivery at all. All other cities command a waiting period in the region of seven days to a month.

