Honda CBF190TR: Image Gallery

Honda recently launched the CBF190TR in China which stays true to the brand’s Neo-Sports Café design language. It's built by Sundiro Honda, the manufacturer’s Chinese arm who tailor-made this bike for the millennials of today. While the CBF190TR is limited to the Chinese market, it does have a small affiliation with India. We’ve compiled a number of detailed images that will help chalk out the similarities and differences to better understand the bike.

To begin with, the CBF190TR looks a tad similar to the CB300R, albeit with a more rugged approach. It features an asymmetrical design for the tank shrouds where the right acts like an air inlet while the left works as an extension.

Going by its retro appeal, the bike gets a circular LED headlight flanked by LED DRLs. And from the looks of it, the tail light and turn signals are LEDs too!

Next up is a full LCD digital instrument console with reads out information like fuel level, gear position, time, odometer, tripmeters alongside other tell-tale lights.

The console also features a convenient USB port which can be used to juice up your smartphone or action cameras.

It gets a single-piece seat instead of the split seat seen on the CB300R coupled with taller handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs which should make for a comfortable riding posture.

Powering the CBF190TR is a 184cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that makes 15.8PS at 8000rpm and 15Nm of torque at 7000rpm. To put things into perspective, that’s just 0.8PS and 0.5Nm more than the CB Hornet 160R sold in India.

Pan a little to the rear and you’ll notice a stubby exhaust muffler with a stainless steel heat shield and end cap.

It’s suspension setup comprises of an inverted fork and a monoshock linked to a box section swingarm to cut costs.

Anchoring the motorcycle are petal discs on both ends paired with single-channel ABS.

You could even hit light trails thanks to dual-purpose tyres wrapped around its 17-inch wheels (we’d tread with caution though). The tail section looks tidy thanks to a tyre hugger which also incorporates the number plate holder.

151mm of ground clearance should be sufficient to tackle bad roads and speed bumps. Interestingly, the ground clearance is the exact same as the CB300R.

The Honda CBF190TR is available in five different colours in China - red, yellow, silver, grey and black. Unfortunately, the bike is highly unlikely to make it to Indian shores, especially considering the current slowdown in the two-wheeler industry.

