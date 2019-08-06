Honda Activa 125 CBS, CB Shine CBS And Others Recalled

Issue pertains to the braking department of these two-wheelers.

The CBS-equipped units might cause the front wheel to lock up.

Honda India will replace the parts for free.

If you own a front disc-equipped CBS version of the Honda Activa 125, Aviator, Grazia or the CB Shine, then there might be a possibility that your vehicle could be called in for a quick change of parts as the bike manufacturer has recalled 50,034 units of these vehicles. The recall has been ordered as there are some quality issues in the front brake master cylinder, which could result in difficulty in the rotation of the front wheel and may further lead to wheel jam in extreme cases.

Vehicles manufactured between 4 February to 3 July, 2019 have been affected by this recall. The Japanese company will notify affected customers for inspection of their vehicle. Customers can also submit their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), which is located on the left-hand-side of the vehicle, on Honda’s website to check whether their vehicle has been affected or not. Additionally, if required, Honda will replace the suspected part(s) for free irrespective to the affected vehicles’ warranty status.

With monsoons in full swing across the country, all you need is your two-wheeler to be in mint condition. A front wheel lock up is the last thing you would want in slippery conditions.

Source: zigwheels.com