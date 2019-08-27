Hero Dash e-Scooter Packs Premium Features In An Affordable Package

The Hero Dash’s portable 48v 28Ah lithium-ion battery can be charged in four hours.

It features an LED headlight, LED DRLs, digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

The latest Hero e-scooter will be available across all 615 Hero Electric dealerships in India.

The brand also showcased the extended-range variants of the Hero Electric Optima and Nyx.

Hero Electric has launched its all-new scooter called the Dash in India. Priced at Rs 62,000 (ex-showroom, India) the e-scooter is one of the premium options to roll off the company’s Low Speed series. It will soon be available across all 615 Hero Electric dealerships in the country. Alternatively, you could also opt for the lead-acid variant which will be available soon and could be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000. This comes just days after the brand launched its extended-range variants of the Hero Electric Optima and Nyx, which are part of the manufacturers High Speed series, priced at Rs 68,721 and Rs 69,754 respectively.

As for the Hero Dash, it comes packed with a slew of features, including an LED headlight with DRLs, a full-digital instrument console, a USB charging socket, remote boot opening and tubeless tyres. It packs a 48v 28Ah lithium-ion battery which can be fast-charged in fours hours and offers a company claimed range of 60km per charge. Since this scooter is part of the Low Speed series, the top speed of the Dash is just 25kmph. For added peace of mind, Hero Electric will offer a 3-year warranty for the lithium-ion battery. And if the battery drops below 80% within 3 years, it will be replaced free of charge by the company. Keeping our Indian road conditions in mind, the Dash is designed with a higher ground clearance of 145mm.



While that’s all there is to the new e-scooter, the company went a step further and highlighted its future plans for India. This includes expanding its product portfolio for B2B (business to business) transportation and expanding its reach by introducing 385 more touchpoints in India by 2020.

This holistic approach will enable Hero Electric to target Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the country. Moreover, from here on, all high-speed electric scooters from the brand will be eligible for FAME-II benefits and lower GST rates on batteries and chargers. The result is more affordable e-scooters for the masses. Also, in order to meet projected demand, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer intends to ramp up production capacity to 5 lakh units annually.

Source: zigwheels.com