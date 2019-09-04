Euro-spec Hyundai i10 Revealed; How Does It Fare Against The Nios?

The i10 is smaller than the Grand i10 Nios in almost all aspects.

Comes with features like Blue Link connected-car tech, cruise control, heated steering wheel and ventilated seats.

Comes with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine options.

Expected to make its first public appearance at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai has just taken the wraps off the Euro-spec i10. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Euro-spec model comes with a handful of changes. Apart from the looks, both models differ in terms of size, feature list and powertrain options. Read on to know what’s different between both the models.

Visually, the i10 looks familiar to the Nios albeit with a handful of restyled elements. The cascading grille has a honeycomb finish with round DRLs instead of the horizontal slat unit with sleek DRLs found on the India-spec car. You’ll also notice the larger four-spoke alloy wheels that makes the i10 look a tad sportier. At the back, the Euro-spec model comes with a restyled tailgate. The tail lamps also come with added LED elements. All of this has made the i10 a sportier looking hatchback when compared to the Nios.

In terms of size, the Euro-spec i10 is smaller than the Grand i10 Nios. Have a look at the table below:

Inside, the i10 comes with a similar looking dashboard. But unlike the Nios which gets part-digital dials, the i10 comes with an analogue speedo and a larger multi-info display.

You also get a handful of premium features that aren’t found in the Grand i10 Nios. This includes Blue Link connected-car tech, inbuilt navigation, cruise control, automatic headlamps, auto start-stop functionality, heated steering wheel and ventilated seats. Safety features include emergency braking function, high beam assist, lane departure warning, driver fatigue detection, and speed limit detection.

Under the hood, the i10 is powered by two naturally aspirated petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre engine is a three-cylinder unit that develops 67PS and 96Nm while the larger 1.2-litre engine is a four-cylinder unit that develops 84PS and 118Nm. In comparison, the Nios’ BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol unit develops 83PS and 114Nm. The Nios can also be had with a 1.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 75PS and 190Nm. Just like the India-spec model, the i10 can be had with a 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The Euro-spec i10 will make its first public appearance in the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show. It is expected to go on sale in Europe next year.

Closer to home, Hyundai might launch a sportier iteration of the Grand i10 Nios with the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. It could be launched by the end of 2019 and will take on the likes of the Tata Tiago JTP, Baleno RS and the Polo GT TSI.

Source: zigwheels.com