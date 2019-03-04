Ducati Inaugurates New Training Centre In Thailand

The training centre will focus on Ducati’s model lineup as well as its racing heritage.

Italian bikemaker, Ducati, has opened a new training centre in Rayong, Thailand. The facility is spread across 200 sq metres and will host Ducati’s sales, marketing and after-sales departments as well. Together with technical training on the present and past models, the Ducati Asia Pacific Training Center will also host brand training that will not only focus on Ducati’s products but also Ducati World, which is composed of its racing heritage. Ducati says that it is planning to train more than 230 members and 100 dealers, including from India, within the next 12 months.

Dominique Cheraki, Markets Director, Ducati Asia, said, “The best training program in the world is worthless without the will to execute it properly, consistently, and with intensity. With our new training centre, we have new state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to deliver strong brand and technical training to all personnel from the whole Asia-Pacific Ducati network.”

Rayong (Thailand), 28th February 2019: Ducati just opened its newest Training Centre at the Ducati factory in Rayong, Thailand. This state-of-the-art facility is built and conceived with the aim of further enhancing the level of the customer experience in its every aspect within all Ducati dealerships in the Asia Pacific region. Brand trainings, Ducati Riding Experience certifications and technical training will, from now on, all be conducted using the Ducati Asia Pacific Training Center.



Dominique Cheraki (Ducati Asia Markets Director) commented, “The best training program in the world is worthless without the will to execute it properly, consistently, and with intensity. With our new Training centre we have new state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to deliver strong brand and technical training to all personnel from the whole Asia-Pacific Ducati network.”



Last year Ducati APAC started deploying, with this goal in mind, the so-called Genius Program, on which Ducati has been working since early 2016, that consists of a series of courses and trainings that not only certifies the knowledge and skills of Ducati’s technicians, but also draw a career path for all of them based on different level of expertise and certifications achieved.



Together with technical trainings on present and past models, the Ducati Asia Pacific Training Center will also host brand trainings that will further enhance the customer experience not only related to Ducati’s products, but also, and mainly, to the Ducati world, which is composed of its racing present and heritage, online and offline communities, lifestyle and brand immersions.



Alberto Strada (Ducati Motor Thailand Managing Director) also commented, “With this brand-new facility, Ducati Motor Thailand becomes even further the Ducati hub for the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 2010 as a production plant for the ASEAN community, the Thai facility has been hosting the Sales, Marketing and After Sales departments since 2011 and now we have the pleasure to add the Ducati Asia Pacific Training Center as an additional milestone to develop and reinforce the Ducati brand throughout the entire region”



The Ducati APAC Training Center, which was awarded Board of Investment privileges, covers more than 200sqm and, thanks to its modular layout, can host multiple training sessions simultaneously. In addition, thanks to the availability of augmented reality technology, training-engines and training-workshops, in 2019 more than 230 technicians and 100 dealers’ employees will be enabled to provide Ducati customers with a 360-degree experience all over the region.



“Ducati keeps raising the bar in terms of sophistication on its products and it is fundamental for us to ensure that our network is always technically prepared and updated to provide the best service possible to our customers. On the other hand, we can’t forget about our collectors’ motorcycles and that is why we also have 14 training engines that we use to train our network on every Ducati model produced since 1980 until now” stated Luca Stasi, Ducati APAC After Sales Director.



Operations have already started and groups of Ducati personnel from Thailand, India, China, Korea etc. are scheduled to be experiencing this state-state-of-the-art facility in the next weeks.

Source: zigwheels.com