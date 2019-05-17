Ducati Diavel For Just Rs 12 Lakh!

The ex-showroom pan-India price of the Ducati Diavel stands at Rs 16.15 lakh.

Big Boy Toyz is offering it a mouth-watering on-road price.

As of now, 20 bikes are available for sale.

One of the world’s most stunning power cruisers, the Ducati Diavel retails at Rs 16.15 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India, while its on-road (Delhi) price stands at about Rs 18.6 lakh. However, you can get a brand new one for just Rs 11.99 lakh (on-road)! Nope, that’s not a typo. But here’s the catch:

The offer is by Big Boy Toyz (BBT), an Indian second-hand exotic vehicle dealer. BBT has essentially bought off 20 units of the 2018 Diavel and is selling them at a much lower price. The odometer readings are zero and the bikes are practically new. Despite this, when you buy the bike and register it to your name, you would be the second owner. BBT also got 4 units of the Ducati Diavel Diesel (limited to 666 units worldwide) to our shores. Unfortunately, all four bikes have been booked already.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 is soon to enter our market, and it seems like the brand has gotten rid of its old stock to BBT, which explains the deal. This also leads us to believe that the next-generation Diavel would make its India debut sooner than the expected August launch date.

So, going with BBT’s offer, you’d be saving around Rs 6.6 lakh! That’s a commendable deal considering the motorcycle is properly new. The Diavel 1200 comes with a plethora of electronic aids like three riding modes, eight-level Ducati Traction Control and Bosch ABS. The power cruiser features a 1198.4cc Testrastretta L-twin liquid-cooled L-twin motor which generates 152.2PS at 9000rpm and 123Nm at 8000rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.

Suspension bits include Marzocchi 50mm inverted forks and a Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage. Both units are fully adjustable. Bringing this 239kg (kerb) behemoth to a halt are a pair of 320mm discs with Brembo radial calipers up front and a 265mm rear disc. In the Indian market, the Ducati Diavel is the only power cruiser in its segment and has no natural rivals. Its nearest competitor would be the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, which retails for Rs 14.69 lakh ex-showroom, pan-India.

Source: zigwheels.com