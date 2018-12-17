December Car Discounts: Get Best Year End Offers On Tata Tigor, Honda City, Skoda Superb & More

Toyota Yaris and Corolla Altis available with benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Hyundai Xcent, Verna and Elantra get benefits worth Rs 1 Lakh

Honda Amaze, City available with benefits worth 70,000

Volkswagen Vento, Ameo get benefits worth Rs 90,000

Figo Aspire facelift gets benefits of up to 15,000

Tata sedans get offers worth up to Rs 80,000

As 2018 draws to a close, car manufacturers such as Hyundai, Honda, Ford and others have announced a bevvy of year-end offers in order to clear their existing stock of vehicles. So, if you’re planning to buy a new sedan this year, here are some of the best offers this month.

Sub-4m sedans

Hyundai Xcent: Rs 5.63 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 96,000 on the S (petrol) variant of the Xcent. Remaining variants, on the other hand, are available with benefits of upto Rs 90,000. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering free 3-year/1 lakh km warranty with RSA on all variants of the Xcent.

Honda Amaze: Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

Although Honda isn’t offering many benefits on its best-selling sedan, the Amaze, it now comes with free 2-year/unlimited km extended warranty and a three-year annual maintenance package.

Volkswagen Ameo: Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

Volkswagen is offering a discount of upto Rs 90,000 on the Ameo. It includes an exhange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. However, if you are planning to buy an automatic variant of the Ameo, there’s an additional cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh!

Ford Aspire: Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh

Ford launched the Aspire facelift in India in October 2018. And in just two months of its launch, Ford is offering benefits of upto Rs 16,000 on it, depending on the variant.

Tata Zest (including Premio): Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.77 lakh

The Zest is available with benefits of up to Rs 65,000. It includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and a consumer discount of Rs 45,000.

Tata also offers the Zest Premio in India. It available with a cash discount of up to Rs 60,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, taking the total benefits to Rs 80,000.

Tata Tigor: Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh

Tata is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 on the Tigor, which received various updates in October.

Compact sedans

Hyundai Verna: Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh

All variants of the Verna come with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 along with free 3-year/unlimited km warranty and RSA.

Honda City: Rs 8.77 lakh to Rs 13.92 lakh

The popular City is available with benefits worth Rs 62,000. It includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, insurance at Re 1 (worth 32,000) and free accessories worth Rs 10,000. A corporate bonus is also available, but you will have to contact your nearest dealer to find out it you are eligible for it.

Volkswagen Vento: Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 14.02 lakh

Like the Ameo, the Vento is also available with benefits of up to Rs 90,000. There’s an additional cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh on automatic variants.

Nissan Sunny: Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.48 lakh

The Nissan Sunny is available with benefits of more than Rs 1.12 lakh. The carmaker is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 30,000, insurance at Re 1 (worth 35,000) and an exchange bonus Rs 35,000. Along with this, you can also avail extra benefits of Rs 12,000 if you are a government employee. Nissan is also offering some exclusive offers for corporates. However, you’ll have to contact your nearest dealer regarding those as they vary across models, variants and location.

Toyota Yaris: Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh

With Toyota finding less takes for the Yaris, the carmaker is now offering benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of the sedan. It’s available with an automatic transmission right from the base variant. Sadly, there’s no diesel engine on offer.

Skoda Rapid: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh

Skoda is offering benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with the Rapid. It includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000. The Rapid is also available under the ‘Buy Now and Pay in 2020’ scheme. It offers a twelve-month EMI holiday program for customers.

Skoda had introduced a similar ‘Buy Now Pay In 2019’ offer in December 2017 and we expect the latest offer to be similar to the last one. You can read more about it here: Decoded: Skoda Rapid ‘Buy Now Pay In 2019’ Offer

Mid-size sedans

Hyundai Elantra: Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Hyundai is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 on the Elantra. It also gets free 3-year third party insurance.

Toyota Corolla Altis: Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh

Toyota is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh on the Corolla Altis. The current generation of the Corolla is likely to face the axe soon as Toyota has unveiled the latest version of the world’s most popular car.

Skoda Octavia: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 25.75 lakh

Skoda is offering an easy finance scheme with the Octavia where buyers will have to pay Rs 17,777 per month of 84 months (total amount paid in 7 years = Rs 14.93 lakh) to own the sedan. To know more about this offer, please contact your nearest Skoda dealer.

Large sedans

Skoda Superb: Rs 25.59 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh

Like with Octavia, Skoda is also offering the easy finance scheme with the Superb as well. Here, buyers will have to pay Rs 18,888 for 84 month (total amount paid in 7 years = Rs 15.86 lakh) to own the sedan. To know more about this offer, please contact your nearest Skoda dealer. Along with this, Skoda is also offering first year complimentary insurance (worth upto Rs 1.37 lakh) with the Superb.

Source: cardekho.com