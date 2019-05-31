BS6 Compliant Tata Harrier Could Get More Power

The 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine undergoing testing for BS6 compliance in Compass and Harrier.

The BS6 2.0-litre Multijet II will debut with the upcoming Compass Trailhawk in July.

Existing Compass variants and Tata Harrier expected to get BS6 diesel by end 2019

MG Hector diesel, which uses the same engine, to adhere to BS6 norms around the same time

There will be a noticeable price premium associated with shift from BS4 to BS6.

FCA India has reportedly been testing the Compass’ 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine to meet the BS6 norms. This engine will first make its way to the Compass Trailhawk which is due for launch in July 2019. Once this engine meets stricter emission norms, it is likely to be fitted to other vehicles which run the same unit, the most notable being the Tata Harrier. A camouflaged Tata Harrier was recently seen testing along with a couple of Jeep Compass also hinting towards this development.

While the specifications of this 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit will remain unchanged for the Compass, it will get a ZF-sourced 9-speed automatic transmission in the off-road oriented Trailhawk version. This engine is likely to retain 173PS/350nm figures. Also getting this BS6 engine will be the Tata Harrier, with its lower power figure of 140PS might see a significant increment of around 30PS with torque figure of 350Nm unlikely to change.

Tata Motors is likely to fit the same engine on the upcoming seven-seater Harrier as well, which was also spotted undergoing testing recently. The same 2.0-litre unit is also going to power the MG Hector and is expected to be BS6 compliant by the end of this year. All the three SUVs will attract a noticeable price premium for BS6 compliance. The BS4 Jeep Compass (diesel) and Tata Harrier are currently available in the price range of Rs 16.16 lakh to Rs 23.11 lakh and Rs 12.69 lakh to Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

For the transmission options, the Tata Harrier will also get a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic around mid-2019 with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. Those waiting for a petrol-powered Harrier will have to stay patient till 2020 when Tata introduces a 1.6-litre petrol with direct injection and both a manual and automatic options. A DCT (dual clutch transmission) will also be on offer in the future on the Harrier.

While Tata continues striving to make BS6 compliant diesel engine for SUVs like the Nexon and Harrier, the smaller cars like the Tiago and Tigor will be foregoing the oil burner.

Source: cardekho.com