BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Launched At Rs 59.20 Lakh

The 530i M Sport replaces the 530i Sport Line and sits between the 520d Luxury Line and the 530d M Sport in BMW’s lineup

29 March 2019
  • BMW offers the M Sport variant in the 530d as well, at Rs 66.2 lakh (ex-India).
  • The 530i M Sport shares its powertrain with the now-discontinued 530i Sport Line.
  • Better equipped than the 530i Sport Line, but not as feature-rich as the 530d M Sport.

Pictured: BMW 540i M Sport

BMW has launched the 530i M Sport in India at Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It replaces the 530i Sport Line variant, which was priced at Rs 53.80 lakh. The 530i M Sport is the second M Sport model in the 5 Series lineup after the 530d M Sport, which is priced at Rs 66.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

As the name suggests, the 530i M Sport is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol unit that powered the 530i Sport Line. It makes 252PS of power and 350Nm of peak torque and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Pictured: BMW 540i M Sport

On the features front, the 530i M Sport is equipped with adaptive LED headlamps, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, anti-dazzle mirrors, hands-free parking, 360 degree camera, dual zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, electrically adjustable front sport seats, and wireless mobile charging. The 530i M Sport also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and gesture control. BMW is also offering BMW display key with the 530i M Sport, which allows remote parking functionality.

Compared to the outgoing 530i Sport Line, this variant additionally gets front parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front sport seats, Harman Kardon sound system, remote parking functionality and 18-inch lightweight M alloy wheels. And in comparison to 530d M Sport, it misses out on comfort seats with lumbar support, four-zone climate control and heads-up display.

In terms of aesthetics, the 530i M Sport is similar to the diesel M Sport. Like the latter, it gets 18-inch lightweight M alloy wheels and the M Sport package, which includes glossy black finish on the front grille, car key with M Sport styling, mirror base, B-pillar finisher and window guide rail in black high-gloss, front bumper with glossy black elements, M badging on the front fenders, M door sills, dark blue painted brake callipers, tailpipe finisher trapezoidal in Chrome High-Gloss and M aerodynamic package with front apron, side skirts and rear apron with diffuser insert.

In comparison, the 530i Sport Line missed on M-specific kit but featured glossy black finish on the grille, front bumper, mirror base, B-pillar finisher and window guide rail in black high-gloss, glossy black finish on the rear bumper and tailpipe finisher in black chrome.

Pictured: BMW 540i M Sport

On the inside, where the 530i M Sport gets Dakota leather upholstery, the 530d M Sport comes with Nappa leather. The diesel M Sport also gets fine wood trim, which is not available on the 530i M Sport.

With the launch of the BMW 530i M Sport, the petrol-powered 5 Series is now more expensive than before, but it’s also more feature rich. The entry-level 5 Series, which is the 520d Luxury Line, now starts at Rs 58.70 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) against the earlier starting price of Rs 53.80 lakh for the 530i Sport Line.

Source: cardekho.com

