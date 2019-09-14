Automatic Datsun GO, GO+ Variants To be Introduced In October 2019

Datsun GO and GO+ are powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Datsun will be the first to offer CVT in the segment.

Should offer a more sophisticated experience compared to segment rivals who offer AMT.

The GO+ will also get the addition of the CVT automatic variant in its lineup.

Recently launched GO+ rival, Renault Triber, also expected to offer an AMT option soon.

New CVT variant likely to be offered in top-spec only and for a premium of around Rs 60,000.

More and more entry level car buyers are looking for automatic transmission options. In response to that demand, Datsun will be launching a CVT variant for the GO and GO+ models on in mid-October 2019. All its segment rivals like the Maruti WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago have offered that added convenience for quite some time and all of them come with an AMT option.

However, Datsun will offer the more sophisticated CVT transmission technology on the GO and GO+. Both the GO and GO+ are powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which produces 68PS of power and 104Nm of torque. It was only available with a 5-speed manual until now, with a claimed mileage of 19.83kmpl. This engine is still BS4-compliant only and is due to be updated for the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

This gearbox will be a derivative of the same reputable CVT that Datsun’s parent company, Nissan, has used on the Micra. We expect this engine to offer smooth and peppy performance and good fuel efficiency too. CVT transmissions can be quite fuel efficient, a must for this segment. However, the cost tends to be much higher than the AMT technology used by its rivals. The GO+ sub-4m MPV did not have any direct rivals until the introduction of the Renault Triber. While not available at launch, the Triber will be getting an automatic transmission option too.

Expect the new CVT auto to be offered only on the top variants of the GO and GO+ which are priced at Rs 5.17 lakh and Rs 5.94 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The addition of the CVT is likely to increase the price by around Rs 60,000 for both. Even with the premium, these cars would be the most affordable CVT models in the market once launched.

Source: cardekho.com