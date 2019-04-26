Audi A4, Q7 Lifestyle Edition Launched For Those Who Crave For Entertainment On The Move

A4, Q7 Lifestyle Edition launched after A6 Lifestyle Edition.

Both get dual-screen rear entertainment system.

A4 Lifestyle Edition will look slightly different from standard model with smoked tail lights and rear spoiler.

No cosmetic changes on Q7.

Audi has introduced Lifestyle Edition models of the A4 and Q7 in India. These models don’t come with any major cosmetic changes or powertrain upgrades but instead get more equipment over their standard models.

The Lifestyle Editions of both the A4 and Q7 are based on their petrol versions. The A4 petrol is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that makes a maximum power of 150PS and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Q7, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that develops a maximum power of 252PS and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from the standard equipment that you get on both the cars, here’s what the Lifestyle Edition offers additionally:

Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition:

Audi logo entry LED lights

Smoked LED tail lights

Tailgate spoiler

Rear seat entertainment system: Two 10-inch screens at the rear with 1200 x 800 resolution and internal memory of 16 GB. Can be operated via RSE remote app

Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition:

Audi quattro entry LED light

Running boards

Rear Seat entertainment system: Two 10-inch screens at the rear with 1200 x 800 resolution and internal memory of 16 GB. Can be operated via RSE remote app

Espresso Mobil: Portable electric coffee maker

Audi Cool Box: electric case to keep drinks cool

The prices of the Lifestyle Edition and other variants of the petrol A4 and petrol Q7 are as follows:

Audi had previously introduced the Lifestyle Edition of the A6 in India, and the standout feature on that model was also the rear seat entertainment system. We would have loved it if Audi had offered similar editions on its diesel-powered cars as well, as the rear seat entertainment system would be particularly useful for buyers who mostly sit at the back and do long distances in their cars. Won’t you buy a diesel car if you’re chauffeur-driven and travel in your car a lot?

Source: cardekho.com